https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/thousands-of-us-nuclear-arsenal-workers-to-be-furloughed-next-week---energy-secretary-1122979197.html

Thousands of US Nuclear Arsenal Workers to Be Furloughed Next Week - Energy Secretary

Thousands of US Nuclear Arsenal Workers to Be Furloughed Next Week - Energy Secretary

Sputnik International

Thousands of federal workers who are responsible for modernizing the US nuclear arsenal are going to be furloughed next week amid the ongoing shutdown, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced on Friday.

2025-10-17T14:26+0000

2025-10-17T14:26+0000

2025-10-17T14:26+0000

americas

us

donald trump

congress

white house

democrats

us nuclear weapons

nuclear weapons

us government shutdown

government shutdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106915/20/1069152078_0:0:2100:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_b38140589ef21a47274844f3fa4044c5.jpg

"Starting next week, we're going to have to furlough and, in some cases, let go thousands of workers that are critical to modernizing our nuclear arsenal because of Schumer’s disastrous Shutdown," Wright said in an X post.The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the United States involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon. Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/us-senate-rejects-republican-sponsored-government-bill-shutdown-continues-1122974462.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us nuclear arsenal workers, us nuclear arsenal, us energy secretary chris wright, shutdown