Thousands of US Nuclear Arsenal Workers to Be Furloughed Next Week - Energy Secretary

Thousands of federal workers who are responsible for modernizing the US nuclear arsenal are going to be furloughed next week amid the ongoing shutdown, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced on Friday.
"Starting next week, we're going to have to furlough and, in some cases, let go thousands of workers that are critical to modernizing our nuclear arsenal because of Schumer’s disastrous Shutdown," Wright said in an X post.The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the United States involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon. Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.
