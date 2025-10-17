https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/transfer-of-tomahawks-to-ukraine-put-on-hold---ukrainian-lawmaker-1122979788.html
Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine Put on Hold - Ukrainian Lawmaker
Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine Put on Hold - Ukrainian Lawmaker
The transfer of US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has been put on hold for now, Yehor Cherniev, the deputy chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's committee on national security, said on Friday.
Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT), hoping to secure the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, despite Moscow's warnings that this would be a new level of escalation. On October 6, Trump said that he had "sort of" made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned earlier that the move would severely damage relations between Russia and the US, as the use of Tomahawk missiles requires the direct involvement of US military personnel. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The transfer of US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has been put on hold for now, Yehor Cherniev, the deputy chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's committee on national security, said on Friday.
Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT), hoping to secure the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, despite Moscow's warnings that this would be a new level of escalation.
"For now, the issue of [delivering] Tomahawks will be put on hold. A full range of [other] issues will be discussed. In particular, this includes providing us with a larger quantity of air defense systems and missiles for them, not as previously provided, but through the PURL funding program from our European partners," Cherniev told a broadcaster.
On October 6, Trump said that he had "sort of" made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles
to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned earlier that the move would severely damage relations between Russia and the US, as the use of Tomahawk missiles requires the direct involvement of US military personnel.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.