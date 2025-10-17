https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/transfer-of-tomahawks-to-ukraine-put-on-hold---ukrainian-lawmaker-1122979788.html

Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine Put on Hold - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine Put on Hold - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Sputnik International

The transfer of US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has been put on hold for now, Yehor Cherniev, the deputy chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's committee on national security, said on Friday.

2025-10-17T16:25+0000

2025-10-17T16:25+0000

2025-10-17T16:25+0000

world

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

tomahawk

nato

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105344/04/1053440443_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_f53625099b78258d448f076afd258b4b.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT), hoping to secure the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, despite Moscow's warnings that this would be a new level of escalation. On October 6, Trump said that he had "sort of" made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned earlier that the move would severely damage relations between Russia and the US, as the use of Tomahawk missiles requires the direct involvement of US military personnel. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/tomahawk-missiles-to-ukraine-would-be-hostile-act-risking-global-security--naryshkin-1122976676.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-made tomahawk missiles to ukraine, ukrainian parliament's committee, ukraine put on hold