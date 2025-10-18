International
Afghan Delegation Heading to Qatar for Ceasefire Talks With Pakistan
Afghan Delegation Heading to Qatar for Ceasefire Talks With Pakistan
An Afghan delegation led by Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob flew to Qatar on Saturday for talks with the Pakistani side, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Afghan delegation led by Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob flew to Qatar on Saturday for talks with the Pakistani side, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
"As previously agreed, negotiations with the Pakistani side are scheduled to take place today in Doha. A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate [of Afghanistan], led by the Honorable Minister of Defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has departed for Doha," Mujahid said on X.
Regardless of the ongoing airstrikes by the Pakistani armed forces, Afghanistan is committed to a peaceful resolution and regional stability, the spokesman added.
The TOLOnews reported that the delegation also includes the country's intelligence chief, Abdul Haq Wasiq.
The current tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan began with clashes that erupted along the Durand Line on October 15. The border is not recognized by Kabul. Pakistan's military later struck targets inside Afghanistan in response to an attack on its checkpoints.
On Wednesday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced a 48-hour ceasefire agreement. The following evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated Pakistan's readiness for talks. On Friday, Reuters reported that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to extend the ceasefire until the conclusion of the Doha talks.
Taliban fighters patrol near the closed Torkham border with Pakistan.
World
Clashes on Afghan-Pakistani Border: Latest Updates
12 October, 10:51 GMT
