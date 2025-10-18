https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/iran-will-no-longer-be-bound-by-restrictions-on-nuclear-program-from-oct-18-1122983123.html
Iran Will No Longer Be Bound by Restrictions on Nuclear Program From Oct 18
Iran Will No Longer Be Bound by Restrictions on Nuclear Program From Oct 18
When UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on October 18, Tehran will only comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which do not limit the scale of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
When UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on October 18, Tehran will only comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which do not limit the scale of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or nuclear deal) in 2015, expires on October 18.
When UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on October 18, Tehran will only comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which do not limit the scale of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
"UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires tomorrow 18 October, thereby terminating all past UNSC restrictions against Iran... As an NPT signatory, Iran will remain bound solely to its rights and obligations under the Treaty. This includes no limits whatsoever on the scale of its nuclear program, and cooperation with the IAEA only within the framework of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and in line with the recent legislation adopted by the Iranian Parliament," Araghchi wrote on X.