Iran Will No Longer Be Bound by Restrictions on Nuclear Program From Oct 18

When UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on October 18, Tehran will only comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which do not limit the scale of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

