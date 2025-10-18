https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/israel-identifies-body-of-another-hostage-returned-from-gaza-1122983381.html
Israel Identifies Body of Another Hostage Returned From Gaza
Israeli experts have identified the body of the tenth hostage returned by the Palestinian movement Hamas as part of an agreement with Israel, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli experts have identified the body of the tenth hostage returned by the Palestinian movement Hamas as part of an agreement with Israel, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
"After the identification procedure was completed by the National Center for Forensic Medical Examination, together with the Israeli police and the military rabbinate, representatives of the Israel Defense Forces informed the family of hostage Eliyahu Margalit that his body had been returned to Israel and the identification procedure had been completed," the office said in a statement.
Hamas must fulfill its obligations to the mediators and return all the abductees as part of the agreement, the office added.
"We will not compromise on this issue and will make every effort until we return all the dead hostages," the office said.
This follows the handover this week of nine out of 28 bodies of Israeli hostages that Hamas had agreed to return.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.
Also on Monday, Hamas handed over all 20 remaining living hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.