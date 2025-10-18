https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/trump-is-done-with-zelensky-tomahawk-snub-clinches-it---ex-pentagon-analyst-1122984726.html

Trump is Done With Zelensky, Tomahawk Snub Clinches It - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Ukraine isn't getting Tomahawks, and its time for both sides to "stop the killing," "make a deal" and stop a "war that would have never started if I were president," Donald Trump has indicated. Sputnik asked former Pentagon analyst and US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski to comment.

'The outcome of Friday’s Trump-Zelensky talks "tells us that" the US president "recognizes that while both Putin and Zelensky have been predictable, only one of them can help him get the end of the war in Ukraine,” former Pentagon analyst and US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski says.Kwiatkowski says this is “the most optimistic” she has been about a potential end to the Ukrainian crisis, and suspects that even “the time for false flags and assassinations to try to extend or revitalize it" by Zelensky or his allies "is drawing to a close.”As for Ukraine, “it is, as he constantly reminds everyone, Biden’s war, not his,” Kwiatkowski summed up.

