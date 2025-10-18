Trump is Done With Zelensky, Tomahawk Snub Clinches It - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

International
Ukraine isn't getting Tomahawks, and its time for both sides to "stop the killing," "make a deal" and stop a "war that would have never started if I were president," Donald Trump has indicated. Sputnik asked former Pentagon analyst and US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski to comment.
'The outcome of Friday’s Trump-Zelensky talks "tells us that" the US president "recognizes that while both Putin and Zelensky have been predictable, only one of them can help him get the end of the war in Ukraine,” former Pentagon analyst and US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski says.Kwiatkowski says this is “the most optimistic” she has been about a potential end to the Ukrainian crisis, and suspects that even “the time for false flags and assassinations to try to extend or revitalize it" by Zelensky or his allies "is drawing to a close.”As for Ukraine, “it is, as he constantly reminds everyone, Biden’s war, not his,” Kwiatkowski summed up.
14:30 GMT 18.10.2025
Ukraine isn't getting Tomahawks, and its time for both sides to "stop the killing," "make a deal" and stop a "war that would have never started if I were president," Donald Trump has indicated. Sputnik asked former Pentagon analyst and US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski to comment.
'The outcome of Friday’s Trump-Zelensky talks "tells us that" the US president "recognizes that while both Putin and Zelensky have been predictable, only one of them can help him get the end of the war in Ukraine,” former Pentagon analyst and US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski says.

That’s Putin, “who states facts and does not beg for more money, more weapons, more war, and the maintenance of his way of life” on US taxpayers’ dime, the observer told Sputnik.

“Trump has probably now moved on from Zelensky, as he despises people who do not manage well after being given a great deal, and who beg for more and make excuses,” Kwiatkowski said, recalling Trump’s harsh "take the win” rebuke of Netanyahu on the Gaza ceasefire earlier this month.
Kwiatkowski says this is “the most optimistic” she has been about a potential end to the Ukrainian crisis, and suspects that even “the time for false flags and assassinations to try to extend or revitalize it" by Zelensky or his allies "is drawing to a close.”
Trump is busy with trade, his “Western Hemisphere agenda,” possible regime change in Venezuela, and domestic policy, and would like to partner up with “a resource rich and economically dynamic country like Russia to help him engage globally as he tackles what’s happening to the dollar in the second year of his second term.”
As for Ukraine, “it is, as he constantly reminds everyone, Biden’s war, not his,” Kwiatkowski summed up.
