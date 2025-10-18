https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/ukraine-lost-some-1520-servicemen-over-past-24-hours---mod-1122983249.html
Ukraine Lost Some 1,520 Servicemen Over Past 24 Hours - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 1,520 servicemen over the past 24 hours, according to statements from spokesmen for Russian troop groups.
Relevant videos were published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Alexey Yakovlev, the spokesman for Battlegroup Vostok, said Ukraine lost
300 servicemen. Battlegroup Sever spokesman, Andrey Shershnev, said Ukrainian losses amounted to 230 servicemen.
Battlegroup Tsentr spokesman, Alexander Savchuk, reported that "Ukrainian armed units lost up to 545 servicemen."
Battlegroup Yug and Zapad spokesmen, Yevgeny Tretyakov and Ivan Bigma, said Kiev lost up to 215 and over 230 soldiers over the past 24 hours in their operation areas.