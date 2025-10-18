International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/ukraine-lost-some-1520-servicemen-over-past-24-hours---mod-1122983249.html
Ukraine Lost Some 1,520 Servicemen Over Past 24 Hours - MoD
Ukraine Lost Some 1,520 Servicemen Over Past 24 Hours - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 1,520 servicemen over the past 24 hours, according to statements from spokesmen for Russian troop groups.
2025-10-18T07:53+0000
2025-10-18T07:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
kiev
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_0:97:3006:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d9152427aff878a44fba0a306f15d.jpg
Relevant videos were published by the Russian Defense Ministry. Alexey Yakovlev, the spokesman for Battlegroup Vostok, said Ukraine lost 300 servicemen. Battlegroup Sever spokesman, Andrey Shershnev, said Ukrainian losses amounted to 230 servicemen. Battlegroup Tsentr spokesman, Alexander Savchuk, reported that "Ukrainian armed units lost up to 545 servicemen." Battlegroup Yug and Zapad spokesmen, Yevgeny Tretyakov and Ivan Bigma, said Kiev lost up to 215 and over 230 soldiers over the past 24 hours in their operation areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/ukraine-loses-up-to-550-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-group-1122947912.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58c495489e781a67cc2f4727fc358e6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian armed forces, ukraine lost, russian troops, servicemen
ukrainian armed forces, ukraine lost, russian troops, servicemen

Ukraine Lost Some 1,520 Servicemen Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

07:53 GMT 18.10.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar
Russian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 1,520 servicemen over the past 24 hours, according to statements from spokesmen for Russian troop groups.
Relevant videos were published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Alexey Yakovlev, the spokesman for Battlegroup Vostok, said Ukraine lost 300 servicemen. Battlegroup Sever spokesman, Andrey Shershnev, said Ukrainian losses amounted to 230 servicemen.
Battlegroup Tsentr spokesman, Alexander Savchuk, reported that "Ukrainian armed units lost up to 545 servicemen."
Battlegroup Yug and Zapad spokesmen, Yevgeny Tretyakov and Ivan Bigma, said Kiev lost up to 215 and over 230 soldiers over the past 24 hours in their operation areas.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 550 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
12 October, 12:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала