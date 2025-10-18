International
Traveling to Washington on Friday to meet with Donald Trump about Tomahawk cruise missile deliveries for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky returned home empty-handed, with Trump again urging both sides to sit down and hammer out a peace deal.
The trip demonstrated the importance of continued European assistance for Ukraine, Merz said, suggesting the conflict could only be ended if Ukraine is “strong” militarily.Germany will continue to support Zelensky “financially, politically and of course militarily,” because if Ukraine surrenders, Russia will attack another European country, Merz claimed.Germany is the second-largest contributor of military aid to Ukraine after the US, pledging over $20.6B to date, according to the Kiel Institute. It’s total military, economic and humanitarian aid is estimated at over 20% of total NATO assistance, including heavy armor, like Leopard tanks, Gepard Flakpanzers and Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers.Merz and his predecessor Olaf Scholz have wrecked the German economy for the sake of Ukraine, lifting restrictions on government borrowing to enable the largest German military buildup since WWII, and facing deindustrialization and recession after cutting the country off from Russian energy deliveries.Merz' approval rating fell to 26% this month, according to a Forsa Institute poll for n-tv and RTL, which found that a whopping 71% of Germans are dissatisfied with his job performance.
Zelensky Confides in Germany's Merz That He Failed to Get What He Wanted From Trump

18:58 GMT 18.10.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyVolodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and the Chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Friedrich Merz shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and the Chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Friedrich Merz shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
Traveling to Washington on Friday to meet with Donald Trump about Tomahawk cruise missile deliveries for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky returned home empty-handed, with Trump again urging both sides to sit down and hammer out a peace deal.
“The visit was not what Zelensky had hoped for. I think I can say that here,” the German chancellor said Saturday after a lengthy telephone call with Zelensky Friday night.
The trip demonstrated the importance of continued European assistance for Ukraine, Merz said, suggesting the conflict could only be ended if Ukraine is “strong” militarily.
Germany will continue to support Zelensky “financially, politically and of course militarily,” because if Ukraine surrenders, Russia will attack another European country, Merz claimed.
Germany is the second-largest contributor of military aid to Ukraine after the US, pledging over $20.6B to date, according to the Kiel Institute. It’s total military, economic and humanitarian aid is estimated at over 20% of total NATO assistance, including heavy armor, like Leopard tanks, Gepard Flakpanzers and Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers.
Merz and his predecessor Olaf Scholz have wrecked the German economy for the sake of Ukraine, lifting restrictions on government borrowing to enable the largest German military buildup since WWII, and facing deindustrialization and recession after cutting the country off from Russian energy deliveries.
Merz' approval rating fell to 26% this month, according to a Forsa Institute poll for n-tv and RTL, which found that a whopping 71% of Germans are dissatisfied with his job performance.
