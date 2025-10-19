https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/brazil-seeking-to-build-strategic-alliance-with-india-1122988812.html
Brazil Seeking to Build Strategic Alliance With India
Brazil intends to build a strategic alliance with India covering the political, economic, and technological spheres, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.
"The visit of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to India, in preparation for my trip early next year, is very important because India has an exceptional market. We can have a fantastic alliance with India – political, space, entrepreneurial, economic. Therefore, we will create a strategic alliance with India and develop Brazil's economy," Lula said in a video message posted on X on Saturday. He noted that the Alckmin's visit was aimed at expanding business ties, since many Brazilian entrepreneurs want to enter the Indian market. Lula added that Alckmin returned from India "with a lot of news," including the opening of an Embraer office, the introduction of an e-visa to simplify business, and new partnerships.
brazil
