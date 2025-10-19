https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/us-warns-of-imminent-ceasefire-violation-by-hamas-1122986553.html
US Warns of 'Imminent Ceasefire Violation by Hamas'
US Warns of 'Imminent Ceasefire Violation by Hamas'
Sputnik International
The United States informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement of an "imminent" ceasefire violation by Palestinian movement Hamas, the US State Department said.
2025-10-19T04:32+0000
2025-10-19T04:32+0000
2025-10-19T04:32+0000
world
donald trump
israel
gaza strip
hamas
palestine
ethnic cleansing
ww3
starvation
genocide
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/13/1122986920_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_591817125977265aff970c73a316cb3f.jpg
"The United States has informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza," the department said in a statement on Saturday. The department also warned of possible measures aimed at protecting the population of the enclave. Earlier on Saturday, Gaza authorities said that Israel violated the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip 47 times since it was announced, killing 38 people and injuring 143 others. On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all the 20 surviving hostages, who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/rafah-closure-violates-ceasefire-breaches-mediator-commitments--hamas--1122986200.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/13/1122986920_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a2759328ba401a97eb76a90760f61ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hamas-israel war, palestine-israel war, israel-gaza war, war on hamas, war on gaza, genocide, ethnic cleansing, attack on gaza, ceasefire violation, agreement breach, truce breach, us war on hamas
hamas-israel war, palestine-israel war, israel-gaza war, war on hamas, war on gaza, genocide, ethnic cleansing, attack on gaza, ceasefire violation, agreement breach, truce breach, us war on hamas
US Warns of 'Imminent Ceasefire Violation by Hamas'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement of an "imminent" ceasefire violation by Palestinian movement Hamas, the US State Department said.
"The United States has informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza," the department said in a statement on Saturday.
The department also warned of possible measures aimed at protecting the population of the enclave.
Earlier on Saturday, Gaza authorities said that Israel violated the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip 47 times since it was announced, killing 38 people and injuring 143 others.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire
. Hamas released all the 20 surviving hostages, who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.