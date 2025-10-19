International
Israel Halts Gaza Aid Deliveries, Strikes Camps Amid Renewed Fighting – Reports
Israel has paused the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip over alleged ceasefire violations "until further notice" and carried out strikes on Palestinian camps, Israeli broadcaster Ynet reported on Sunday.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck areas of the Gaza Strip that had been considered largely off-limits before, as Israel believed that surviving hostages were held there, Ynet reported, citing Palestinian sources. The IDF reportedly struck northern and central Palestinian refugee camps, including Al‑Zawaidiya, Al‑Marazi, Nuseirat and Al‑Bureij.
16:41 GMT 19.10.2025
Palestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has paused the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip over alleged ceasefire violations "until further notice" and carried out strikes on Palestinian camps, Israeli broadcaster Ynet reported on Sunday.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck areas of the Gaza Strip that had been considered largely off-limits before, as Israel believed that surviving hostages were held there, Ynet reported, citing Palestinian sources.
The IDF reportedly struck northern and central Palestinian refugee camps, including Al‑Zawaidiya, Al‑Marazi, Nuseirat and Al‑Bureij.
