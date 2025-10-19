https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/israel-strikes-rafah-in-southern-gaza-in-response-to-attack-on-idf--reports-1122988947.html
Israel Strikes Rafah in Southern Gaza in Response to Attack on IDF – Reports
Israel has carried out airstrikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in retaliation for an attack on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the area, the Times of Israel newspaper reported on Sunday.
Militants from the Gaza Strip had first launched an attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, the report said. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas came into effect on October 10.On Saturday, the US State Department said that the US had informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement about an "imminent" ceasefire violation by Hamas. The Palestinian movement Hamas on Sunday said it rejected and denied accusations from the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Israel has carried out airstrikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in retaliation for an attack on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the area, the Times of Israel newspaper reported on Sunday.
Militants from the Gaza Strip had first launched an attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, the report said.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas came into effect on October 10.
On Saturday, the US State Department said that the US had informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement about an "imminent" ceasefire violation by Hamas. The Palestinian movement Hamas
on Sunday said it rejected and denied accusations from the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.