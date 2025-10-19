https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/rafah-closure-violates-ceasefire-breaches-mediator-commitments--hamas--1122986200.html
Rafah Closure Violates Ceasefire, Breaches Mediator Commitments – Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision against opening the Rafah crossing point violates the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and constitutes a failure to fulfill obligations, the Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday.
The group said the continued closure blocks the exit of the wounded and sick, restricts civilian movement, and prevents the entry of equipment needed to search for missing persons and identify bodies, delaying recovery and return of remains.Hamas reported "more than 47 documented violations," resulting in 38 dead and 143 injured, and accused Israel of using "flimsy pretexts" to disrupt the deal.It called on mediators and guarantors to pressure Israel to open Rafah immediately, abide by all terms, and halt "ongoing crimes" in Gaza.
MOSCOW, October 18 (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision against opening the Rafah crossing point violates the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and constitutes a failure to fulfill obligations, the Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Netanyahu's office said that the Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt would not be opened until further notification.
"Netanyahu's decision not to open the Rafah border crossing until further notice constitutes a flagrant violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement and a failure to fulfill the commitments he made to the mediators and guarantors," Hamas said.
The group said the continued closure blocks the exit of the wounded and sick, restricts civilian movement, and prevents the entry of equipment needed to search for missing persons and identify bodies, delaying recovery and return of remains.
Hamas reported “more than 47 documented violations,” resulting in 38 dead and 143 injured, and accused Israel of using “flimsy pretexts” to disrupt the deal.
It called on mediators and guarantors to pressure Israel to open Rafah immediately, abide by all terms, and halt “ongoing crimes” in Gaza.