Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir Urges Netanyahu to Resume Full-Scale Fighting in Gaza

Right-wing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume full-scale fighting in the Gaza Strip, citing a breach of the ceasefire agreement.

"I call on the prime minister to order the Israel Defense Forces to fully resume combat operations in the sector with full force. The delusions that [the Palestinian movement] Hamas would change its ways or even adhere to the agreement it signed are proving, as expected, to be dangerous to our security. This neo-Nazi terrorist organization must be utterly destroyed - and the sooner, the better," Ben-Gvir said on Telegram. ABC broadcaster quoted an unnamed Israeli military official as saying earlier in the day that Hamas had attacked Israeli military positions in the Gaza Strip with sniper fire and grenade launchers. Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government will rename the two-year war in the Gaza Strip from "Swords of Iron" to a "War of Redemption.""Today, I am submitting for Government approval the proposal to give the war a permanent official name: 'The War of Redemption.' At the end of two years of continuous fighting, we remember how we started. We rose up from the terrible disaster of October 7 … We removed the existential threat of the Iranian axis from us. We established the national redemption project in the Land of Israel, in our strong and flourishing state," Netanyahu said at the start of the government meeting.The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas came into effect on October 10. On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

