Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire — Qatari Foreign Ministry
Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during the Doha round of talks, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement. The statement added that Kabul and Islamabad also decided to hold additional meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation.
