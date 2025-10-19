https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/us-cant-give-all-of-its-weapons-to-ukraine---trump-1122989583.html

US Can't Give All of Its Weapons to Ukraine - Trump

US Can't Give All of Its Weapons to Ukraine - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he cannot endanger the United States by supplying weapons to Ukraine if it undermines American interests.

2025-10-19T14:26+0000

2025-10-19T14:26+0000

2025-10-19T14:31+0000

world

ukraine

us

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

tomahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122981630_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2e64b3d9f53768922797035733ba3c81.jpg

"You know, we can't give all of our weapons to Ukraine. We just can't do that. And I've been very good to President Zelensky and to Ukraine, but we can't give, you know, if we're going to be short, I don't want to do that. I can't jeopardize the United States," Trump said.Trump said there is “great potential for trade,” and that he hopes for a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.“Right now we have a war, but there’s great potential for trade, and I hope we’ll succeed,” he said, commenting on efforts to reach a settlement in Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, supplying weapons to ukraine, undermines american interests, weapons to ukraine