US Can't Give All of Its Weapons to Ukraine - Trump
US Can't Give All of Its Weapons to Ukraine - Trump
US President Donald Trump said he cannot endanger the United States by supplying weapons to Ukraine if it undermines American interests.
"You know, we can't give all of our weapons to Ukraine. We just can't do that. And I've been very good to President Zelensky and to Ukraine, but we can't give, you know, if we're going to be short, I don't want to do that. I can't jeopardize the United States," Trump said.Trump said there is “great potential for trade,” and that he hopes for a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.“Right now we have a war, but there’s great potential for trade, and I hope we’ll succeed,” he said, commenting on efforts to reach a settlement in Ukraine.
14:26 GMT 19.10.2025 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 19.10.2025)
US President Donald Trump said he cannot endanger the United States by supplying weapons to Ukraine if it undermines American interests.
"You know, we can't give all of our weapons to Ukraine. We just can't do that. And I've been very good to President Zelensky and to Ukraine, but we can't give, you know, if we're going to be short, I don't want to do that. I can't jeopardize the United States," Trump said.
Trump said there is “great potential for trade,” and that he hopes for a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
“Right now we have a war, but there’s great potential for trade, and I hope we’ll succeed,” he said, commenting on efforts to reach a settlement in Ukraine.
