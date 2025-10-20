https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/russia-supports-jcpoa-talks-eus-unconstructive-position-complicates-situation---kremlin-1122992182.html

Russia Supports JCPOA Talks, EU's Unconstructive Position Complicates Situation - Kremlin

Russia supports negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and Europe's unconstructive position complicates the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The unconstructive position of the Europeans, of course, leads to the fact that it is becoming even more difficult day by day. We believe that it is necessary to negotiate. Of course, there are no grounds for exerting excessive pressure on Iran, a sovereign country, in this way," Peskov said, answering the question whether the West's position would cause a new escalation towards Iran. Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in all areas, and the current relations are developing dynamically, Peskov added.

