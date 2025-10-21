https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/russiaus-tunnel-would-redraw-geopolitics-sidelining-europe--boosting-eurasia--1122994253.html

Russia–US Tunnel Would Redraw Geopolitics, Sidelining Europe & Boosting Eurasia

A tunnel connecting Russia and the US under the Bering Strait could change Northern Hemisphere geopolitics forever, leaving Europe even more isolated, geopolitical expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich said.

Russia and the US — acting as rational players — are exploring avenues for dialogue and a constructive agenda to replace the current confrontational dynamic, and the proposed 112.5 km Chukotka–Alaska tunnel, if realized, could feed into that, Stanislav Mitrakhovich told Sputnik. Extending a railway from Eurasia through Russia to North America would likely deepen political and economic ties among Russia, the United States, and China, the pundit speculated. Such a connection could boost trade, foster regional development, and enhance mutual cooperation, potentially reducing the risk of economic disputes and military-political tensions between these nations. European countries that have strongly opposed closer US-Russia ties, would find themselves sidelined, and might be expected to put up all manner of roadblocks, including potential provocations or sabotage, reminiscent of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, he remarks. Asia Rising, Europe FadingIf Russia, the US, and China link up by land, Europe loses not just clout but geographic relevance, said analyst Timofei Bordachev. Too small and disoriented, Europe can’t compete as Asia shifts trade and power to the Pacific. Rail Over Sea A land or underwater corridor would be the shortest route connecting China, Russia, and the US — with trade implications being huge: Rail freight from China to Europe via Russia jumped from 80K twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2013 to over 1M by 2021, Bordachev noted. Rail is 3–4x faster than sea shipping, and high-value goods now prioritize speed and security over cheapness, said the pundit. Rising tensions and insurance costs in Southeast Asia and the Middle East shipping lanes further tip the scales toward land transit, in the expert's opinion.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

