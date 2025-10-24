https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/eu-fails-to-agree-on-russian-asset-plan-von-der-leyen-promises-new-proposals-by-december-1123008408.html
EU Fails to Agree on Russian Asset Plan, von der Leyen Promises New Proposals by December
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to develop new options for using Russian assets for Ukraine and propose them to EU countries.
On Thursday, the EU countries failed to agree on the European Commission's proposal to use Russian assets for Kiev's needs, pledging to resume relevant discussions in December. She said the EU will "always respect European and international law." Meanwhile, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Friday that the EU Commission was continuing to work on preparing the 140 billion euro ($162 billion) loan for Ukraine based on Russian assets. On Thursday, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that all EU countries should share the risks if they used Russian assets. He noted that the European Union should prepare for lawsuits from Western companies that would lose their assets in Russia if the EU used sovereign Russian assets.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to develop new options for using Russian assets for Ukraine and propose them to EU countries.
On Thursday, the EU countries failed to agree on the European Commission's proposal to use Russian assets for Kiev's needs, pledging to resume relevant discussions in December.
"We had a good discussion on the reparations loan... to be financed with immobilized Russian assets and it allowed us to identify points we still need to clarify and then indeed we will come back with the different options that we will develop," von der Leyen said after the European Council summit on Thursday.
She said the EU will "always respect European and international law."
Meanwhile, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Friday that the EU Commission was continuing to work on preparing the 140 billion euro ($162 billion) loan for Ukraine based on Russian assets.
"Despite the conclusions of the EU summit, the European Commission's preparatory work on the 140 billion euro loan for Ukraine continues. I expect a proposal from the commission in the coming weeks," Orpo was quoted as saying by the STT news agency.
On Thursday, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that all EU countries should share the risks if they used Russian assets
. He noted that the European Union should prepare for lawsuits from Western companies that would lose their assets in Russia if the EU used sovereign Russian assets.