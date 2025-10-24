https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/eu-fails-to-agree-on-russian-asset-plan-von-der-leyen-promises-new-proposals-by-december-1123008408.html

EU Fails to Agree on Russian Asset Plan, von der Leyen Promises New Proposals by December

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to develop new options for using Russian assets for Ukraine and propose them to EU countries.

On Thursday, the EU countries failed to agree on the European Commission's proposal to use Russian assets for Kiev's needs, pledging to resume relevant discussions in December. She said the EU will "always respect European and international law." Meanwhile, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Friday that the EU Commission was continuing to work on preparing the 140 billion euro ($162 billion) loan for Ukraine based on Russian assets. On Thursday, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that all EU countries should share the risks if they used Russian assets. He noted that the European Union should prepare for lawsuits from Western companies that would lose their assets in Russia if the EU used sovereign Russian assets.

