BRICS Remains Relevant Despite All External Challenges - Russian Senator
BRICS Remains Relevant Despite All External Challenges - Russian Senator
The BRICS group remains relevant despite external challenges, with member countries actively developing cooperation in various areas, Natalia Nikonorova, deputy chair of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.
"BRICS is actively deepening cooperation in key areas such as economics, finance, technology, and culture. Despite external challenges and various statements from abroad, BRICS remains relevant and continues to move toward strengthening the political and economic independence of its members," the lawmaker said. She said the group is discussing ideas for creating a grain exchange and a permanent logistics platform, as well as sports cooperation programs aimed at strengthening ties between countries. Furthermore, she said, there has been an increase in the use of national currencies in trade between members, indicating a gradual reduction in dependence on the dominance of the US dollar. Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that BRICS countries were actively leaving the group out of fear of US tariffs. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.
10:27 GMT 24.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS group remains relevant despite external challenges, with member countries actively developing cooperation in various areas, Natalia Nikonorova, deputy chair of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.
"BRICS is actively deepening cooperation in key areas such as economics, finance, technology, and culture. Despite external challenges and various statements from abroad, BRICS remains relevant and continues to move toward strengthening the political and economic independence of its members," the lawmaker said.
She said the group is discussing ideas for creating a grain exchange and a permanent logistics platform, as well as sports cooperation programs aimed at strengthening ties between countries. Furthermore, she said, there has been an increase in the use of national currencies in trade between members, indicating a gradual reduction in dependence on the dominance of the US dollar.

"The BRICS summit in September 2025 reaffirmed the participants' commitment to strengthening multilateralism, developing cooperation, and reforming international institutions. This demonstrates the group's commitment to stability and economic independence in conditions of global turbulence," the senator said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that BRICS countries were actively leaving the group out of fear of US tariffs.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.
