https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/brics-remains-relevant-despite-all-external-challenges---russian-senator-1123008992.html

BRICS Remains Relevant Despite All External Challenges - Russian Senator

BRICS Remains Relevant Despite All External Challenges - Russian Senator

Sputnik International

The BRICS group remains relevant despite external challenges, with member countries actively developing cooperation in various areas, Natalia Nikonorova, deputy chair of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

2025-10-24T10:27+0000

2025-10-24T10:27+0000

2025-10-24T10:28+0000

donald trump

russia

brazil

china

brics

cooperation

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59e38c0ffd640d1997f88b70232a3e51.jpg

"BRICS is actively deepening cooperation in key areas such as economics, finance, technology, and culture. Despite external challenges and various statements from abroad, BRICS remains relevant and continues to move toward strengthening the political and economic independence of its members," the lawmaker said. She said the group is discussing ideas for creating a grain exchange and a permanent logistics platform, as well as sports cooperation programs aimed at strengthening ties between countries. Furthermore, she said, there has been an increase in the use of national currencies in trade between members, indicating a gradual reduction in dependence on the dominance of the US dollar. Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that BRICS countries were actively leaving the group out of fear of US tariffs. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/putin-xi-to-attend-brics-virtual-summit-via-video-link-1122746954.html

russia

brazil

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics remains, federation council's foreign affairs committee, despite external challenges, developing cooperation