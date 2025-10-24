International
Moscow Condemns US Push to Brand Russia a Terror Sponsor, Cites Risk to Humanitarian Dialogue
Moscow Condemns US Push to Brand Russia a Terror Sponsor, Cites Risk to Humanitarian Dialogue
The US initiative to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" is an attempt to undermine dialogue between Moscow and Washington, including on the issue of family reunification, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee supported on Wednesday bills aimed to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, to improve the process of seizing Russia's immobilized assets to support Ukraine, and to impose sanctions against Chinese companies for their alleged support of Russia’s military. US First Lady Melania Trump recently joined this process of family reunification, confirming that Russia is demonstrating a willingness to provide objective and detailed information about the children, the spokeswoman said. "We believe that establishing direct contact with the American side will not only facilitate family reunification but also inform the international community about the real situation," Zakharova added.
10:25 GMT 24.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevA general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, the Grand Kremlin Palace and the Archangel's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, the Grand Kremlin Palace and the Archangel's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US initiative to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" is an attempt to undermine dialogue between Moscow and Washington, including on the issue of family reunification, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee supported on Wednesday bills aimed to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, to improve the process of seizing Russia's immobilized assets to support Ukraine, and to impose sanctions against Chinese companies for their alleged support of Russia’s military.
"We regard this legislative initiative as an attempt to undermine the dialogue established between Russia and the United States, including on the issue of reuniting children who, for various reasons, lost contact with their families during the conflict in Ukraine," Zakharova said in a statement.
US First Lady Melania Trump recently joined this process of family reunification, confirming that Russia is demonstrating a willingness to provide objective and detailed information about the children, the spokeswoman said.
"We believe that establishing direct contact with the American side will not only facilitate family reunification but also inform the international community about the real situation," Zakharova added.
