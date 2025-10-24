https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/kremlin-on-russia-us-summit-difficult-to-disrupt-something-that-was-not-agreed-upon-1123008155.html
Kremlin on Russia-US Summit: Difficult to Disrupt Something That Was Not Agreed Upon
It is difficult to disrupt something for which there were no specific agreements and no deadlines were set, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the cancellation of the Russia-US summit in Budapest.
"Firstly, no one had announced a precise date for the summit. And no one had agreed on one. That is the first point. In this regard, it was very difficult to disrupt something that had not been specifically agreed upon," Peskov told reporters. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor US President Donald Trump want to gather just for the sake of a meeting and waste time, the official said, adding that preparation is essential for effectiveness. The Kremlin assesses the situation with negotiations on Ukraine as an overly protracted pause, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Kiev's reluctance to continue dialogue is encouraged by European handlers, the spokesman added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is difficult to disrupt something for which there were no specific agreements and no deadlines were set, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the cancellation of the Russia-US summit in Budapest.
"Firstly, no one had announced a precise date for the summit
. And no one had agreed on one. That is the first point. In this regard, it was very difficult to disrupt something that had not been specifically agreed upon," Peskov told reporters.
Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor US President Donald Trump want to gather just for the sake of a meeting and waste time, the official said, adding that preparation is essential for effectiveness.
"Yes, president Trump stated that he has stopped considering holding a summit for the time being. However, over the past two days, he has reiterated several times that he does not rule out holding such a summit in the future. President Putin shares this view, as he himself stated yesterday in a conversation with the media," Peskov added.
The Kremlin assesses the situation with negotiations on Ukraine as an overly protracted pause, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We assess this as a pause, an overly protracted pause, which arose due to the Kiev regime's reluctance to intensify this very negotiation process," Peskov told reporters.
Kiev's reluctance to continue dialogue is encouraged by European handlers, the spokesman added.