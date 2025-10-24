https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/kremlin-on-russia-us-summit-difficult-to-disrupt-something-that-was-not-agreed-upon-1123008155.html

Kremlin on Russia-US Summit: Difficult to Disrupt Something That Was Not Agreed Upon

It is difficult to disrupt something for which there were no specific agreements and no deadlines were set, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the cancellation of the Russia-US summit in Budapest.

"Firstly, no one had announced a precise date for the summit. And no one had agreed on one. That is the first point. In this regard, it was very difficult to disrupt something that had not been specifically agreed upon," Peskov told reporters. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor US President Donald Trump want to gather just for the sake of a meeting and waste time, the official said, adding that preparation is essential for effectiveness. The Kremlin assesses the situation with negotiations on Ukraine as an overly protracted pause, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Kiev's reluctance to continue dialogue is encouraged by European handlers, the spokesman added.

