Orban on EU Ban on Russian Energy Imports: Hungary Working to Circumvent Ban

Hungary is working to circumvent the EU's decision to ban oil and gas imports from Russia, the battle is not yet lost and Budapest will fight because without Russian energy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

On Monday, the Council of the European Union said that it had approved a draft regulation to phase out natural gas imports from Russia beginning January 1, 2026, following a proposal from the European Commission, while a transition period for existing contracts will remain in place until January 1, 2028. If inexpensive and reliable oil and gas from Russia are banned, energy bills for the Hungarian population will rise significantly, the prime minister said.

