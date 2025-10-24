https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/russias-gazprom-neft-expects-to-set-new-record-for-oil-refining-in-2025--ceo-1123008294.html
Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Set New Record for Oil Refining in 2025 — CEO
Russian oil giant Gazprom Neft expects to set a new record for oil refining in 2025, the company's CEO, Alexander Dyukov, told Sputnik on Friday.
"We expect to process more than last year," Dyukov said, adding that "there will be" a record. Although the CEO did not specify the expected volumes, he said that the situation on the Russian fuel market remains stable. Gazprom Neft is not developing any new stabilization measures, Dyukov added. In 2022, Gazprom Neft processed over 41 million tonnes of crude oil. The company did not disclose figures for the previous two years, but Dyukov said that refining volumes would increase in 2023 and reach a record level in 2024. Later, the company said that oil refining rose by 1.1% in 2024, to 42.9 million tonnes.
"We expect to process more than last year," Dyukov said, adding that "there will be" a record.
Although the CEO did not specify the expected volumes, he said that the situation on the Russian fuel market remains stable. Gazprom Neft is not developing any new stabilization measures, Dyukov added.
In 2022, Gazprom Neft processed over 41 million tonnes of crude oil
. The company did not disclose figures for the previous two years, but Dyukov said that refining volumes would increase in 2023 and reach a record level in 2024. Later, the company said that oil refining rose by 1.1% in 2024, to 42.9 million tonnes.