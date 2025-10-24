International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/russias-gazprom-neft-expects-to-set-new-record-for-oil-refining-in-2025--ceo-1123008294.html
Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Set New Record for Oil Refining in 2025 — CEO
Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Set New Record for Oil Refining in 2025 — CEO
Sputnik International
Russian oil giant Gazprom Neft expects to set a new record for oil refining in 2025, the company's CEO, Alexander Dyukov, told Sputnik on Friday.
2025-10-24T10:12+0000
2025-10-24T10:12+0000
economy
russia
gazprom neft
alexander dyukov
oil
gazpromneft
record
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19294/36/192943646_0:29:640:389_1920x0_80_0_0_6f2f5170f501b6f6f183e6fb42003351.jpg
"We expect to process more than last year," Dyukov said, adding that "there will be" a record. Although the CEO did not specify the expected volumes, he said that the situation on the Russian fuel market remains stable. Gazprom Neft is not developing any new stabilization measures, Dyukov added. In 2022, Gazprom Neft processed over 41 million tonnes of crude oil. The company did not disclose figures for the previous two years, but Dyukov said that refining volumes would increase in 2023 and reach a record level in 2024. Later, the company said that oil refining rose by 1.1% in 2024, to 42.9 million tonnes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/europe-cant-demand-us-sanctions-on-russian-oil-while-still-buying-it--whitaker-1122804899.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19294/36/192943646_42:0:598:417_1920x0_80_0_0_b15bc251d7ed9eb9f955cceaa83c8c87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's gazprom neft, oil refining, new record
russia's gazprom neft, oil refining, new record

Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Set New Record for Oil Refining in 2025 — CEO

10:12 GMT 24.10.2025
© Photo : Gazprom NeftТруба
Труба - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
© Photo : Gazprom Neft
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian oil giant Gazprom Neft expects to set a new record for oil refining in 2025, the company's CEO, Alexander Dyukov, told Sputnik on Friday.
"We expect to process more than last year," Dyukov said, adding that "there will be" a record.
Although the CEO did not specify the expected volumes, he said that the situation on the Russian fuel market remains stable. Gazprom Neft is not developing any new stabilization measures, Dyukov added.
In 2022, Gazprom Neft processed over 41 million tonnes of crude oil. The company did not disclose figures for the previous two years, but Dyukov said that refining volumes would increase in 2023 and reach a record level in 2024. Later, the company said that oil refining rose by 1.1% in 2024, to 42.9 million tonnes.
US President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2025
World
Europe Can’t Demand US Sanctions on Russian Oil While Still Buying It – Whitaker
18 September, 04:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала