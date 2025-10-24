https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/refineries-blasts-natos-punishment-of-hungary-and-romania-for-ties-with-russia-1123010397.html

Refineries Blasts NATO's Punishment of Hungary and Romania for Ties With Russia

Refineries Blasts NATO's Punishment of Hungary and Romania for Ties With Russia

Sputnik International

Earlier this week, explosions ripped through two refineries in Romania and Hungary, which are currently investigated by the authorities.

2025-10-24T14:13+0000

2025-10-24T14:13+0000

2025-10-24T14:13+0000

analysis

hungary

romania

explosions

oil refinery

russia

energy

blasts

nato

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/18/1123010233_0:0:2837:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_dc765e03a23d2a1f795d5e7a8109e9dd.jpg

“There is a very active Ukrainian sabotage network in various parts of Europe,” geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik, commenting on recent blasts at oil refineries in Hungary and Romania.The analyst suggested that there is “a broader agenda” that could help the West illegally achieve its strategic purposes.On the other hand, the explosions could be a form of NATO punishment intended “to warn Hungary and Romania of [possible] future adverse consequences,” according to him.“Hungary is now in an open fight with the EU about the overall relationship with Russia, and particularly the energy supplies from it,” while Romania “has a very strong populist majority which wants to achieve more independence from the EU or perhaps even get out of it and have good relations with Russia,” Gourdon concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/hungary-rejects-all-steps-threatening-stability-of-energy-supplies-from-russia-1118802406.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/hungary-to-maintain-energy-ties-with-russia-as-no-better-offer-exists-1121240004.html

hungary

romania

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

refineries in romania and hungary, ukrainian sabotage network, adverse consequences, ukraine conflict, hungary and romania’s “energy relationship with russia