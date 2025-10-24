International
Earlier this week, explosions ripped through two refineries in Romania and Hungary, which are currently investigated by the authorities.
“There is a very active Ukrainian sabotage network in various parts of Europe,” geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik, commenting on recent blasts at oil refineries in Hungary and Romania.The analyst suggested that there is “a broader agenda” that could help the West illegally achieve its strategic purposes.On the other hand, the explosions could be a form of NATO punishment intended “to warn Hungary and Romania of [possible] future adverse consequences,” according to him.“Hungary is now in an open fight with the EU about the overall relationship with Russia, and particularly the energy supplies from it,” while Romania “has a very strong populist majority which wants to achieve more independence from the EU or perhaps even get out of it and have good relations with Russia,” Gourdon concluded.
Refineries Blasts NATO's Punishment of Hungary and Romania for Ties With Russia

14:13 GMT 24.10.2025
An engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. File ph
An engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. File ph - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
© AP Photo / BELA SZANDELSZKY
Earlier this week, explosions ripped through two refineries in Romania and Hungary, which are currently investigated by the authorities.
“There is a very active Ukrainian sabotage network in various parts of Europe,” geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik, commenting on recent blasts at oil refineries in Hungary and Romania.
He didn’t rule out that the blasts could be part of a European “deliberate sabotage operation” to stop Hungary and Romania’s “energy relationship with Russia” as the EU is fulfilling the US agenda, promoted by NATO.
The analyst suggested that there is “a broader agenda” that could help the West illegally achieve its strategic purposes.
Заголовок открываемого материала