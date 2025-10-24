https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/rubio-visits-civil-military-coordination-center-in-israel-stresses-need-for-lasting-peace-1123010667.html

Rubio Visits Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel, Stresses Need for Lasting Peace

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday visited the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel, emphasizing that the goal remains lasting peace.

On Tuesday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the establishment of the CMCC in Israel designed to support stabilization in the Gaza Strip. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long prison sentences. Currently, Hamas is returning the bodies of hostages who died during captivity. Under the agreement, the Palestinians are obligated to return all 28 remaining bodies. Under Trump's peace plan, Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip, with control of the enclave to be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.

2025

