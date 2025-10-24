International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/rubio-visits-civil-military-coordination-center-in-israel-stresses-need-for-lasting-peace-1123010667.html
Rubio Visits Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel, Stresses Need for Lasting Peace
Rubio Visits Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel, Stresses Need for Lasting Peace
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday visited the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel, emphasizing that the goal remains lasting peace.
2025-10-24T14:39+0000
2025-10-24T14:39+0000
world
donald trump
middle east
marco rubio
israel
gaza strip
us central command (centcom)
palestine
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg
On Tuesday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the establishment of the CMCC in Israel designed to support stabilization in the Gaza Strip. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long prison sentences. Currently, Hamas is returning the bodies of hostages who died during captivity. Under the agreement, the Palestinians are obligated to return all 28 remaining bodies. Under Trump's peace plan, Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip, with control of the enclave to be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/us-has-no-plans-to-send-troops-to-gaza---vance-1122948060.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697c2b3e811586e27e3a304a7055b5e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us secretary of state marco rubio, civil-military coordination center, israel, lasting peace
us secretary of state marco rubio, civil-military coordination center, israel, lasting peace

Rubio Visits Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel, Stresses Need for Lasting Peace

14:39 GMT 24.10.2025
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday visited the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel, emphasizing that the goal remains lasting peace.
On Tuesday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the establishment of the CMCC in Israel designed to support stabilization in the Gaza Strip.
"I visited the Civil-Military Coordination Center today. Established by CENTCOM, the brave men and women serving here are overseeing implementation of [US President Donald] Trump's 20-point peace plan and humanitarian aid in Gaza. Our goal remains progress toward lasting peace," Rubio wrote on X.
On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long prison sentences.
Currently, Hamas is returning the bodies of hostages who died during captivity. Under the agreement, the Palestinians are obligated to return all 28 remaining bodies.
Under Trump's peace plan, Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip, with control of the enclave to be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2025
World
US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance
12 October, 13:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала