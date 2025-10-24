https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/russias-dmitriev-says-he-anticipates-closed-door-meetings-during-trip-to-us-1123011151.html
Russia's Dmitriev Says He Anticipates Closed-Door Meetings During Trip to US
Russia’s Dmitriev Says He Anticipates Closed-Door Meetings During Trip to US
Sputnik International
Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special presidential envoy for economic cooperation, said on Friday that although he cannot reveal the names of those he plans to meet in the US, he anticipates closed-door discussions, with one meeting potentially being public.
Sanctions and other unfriendly measures against Russia have "absolutely no impact" on the Russian economy but will result in higher energy prices for American consumers, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

Oil prices have risen following new US sanctions on Russia and are expected to climb even higher, Kirill Dmitriev, told reporters.

"Oil market prices have already risen and will continue to increase," Dmitriev said.

Kirill Dmitriev, stated that in his upcoming meetings in the United States, he intends to warn against repeating the flawed policy choices of the previous Biden administration towards Russia.

Earlier in the day, Dmitriev has arrived in the United States to discuss the future of US-Russia ties with Washington officials. Dmitriev's meeting with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly set to take place in Miami on Saturday.
NEW YORK (Sputnik) – Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special presidential envoy for economic cooperation, said on Friday that although he cannot reveal the names of those he plans to meet in the US, he anticipates closed-door discussions, with one meeting potentially being public.
"We will not disclose specific details about our meetings. We will engage with several representatives of the [Trump] administration, and while one meeting will be made public, most discussions
will take place behind closed doors, focusing on how to continue the dialogue [between Russia and the US] with respect for Russia's interests," Dmitriev told reporters.
Sanctions and other unfriendly measures against Russia have "absolutely no impact" on the Russian economy but will result in higher energy prices for American consumers, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
"We will continue dialogue with the US side and will continue to make clear the Russian position that its national interests must be respected and that sanctions and unfriendly measures have absolutely no impact on the Russian economy. They will simply lead to higher prices at gas stations in the United States. Because prices on the oil markets have already risen and will continue to rise." Dmitriev said.
Oil prices have risen following new US sanctions on Russia and are expected to climb even higher, Kirill Dmitriev, told reporters.
"Oil market prices have already risen and will continue to increase," Dmitriev said.
Kirill Dmitriev, stated that in his upcoming meetings in the United States, he intends to warn against repeating the flawed policy choices of the previous Biden administration towards Russia.
"Biden’s false narratives, which are being imposed on the Trump administration, are fundamentally flawed. History shows that they have never been effective, and we will continue to inform the American people that they should not emulate [former US Presdient Joe] Biden or adopt his misguided and unsuccessful approaches," Dmitriev told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Dmitriev has arrived in the United States to discuss the future of US-Russia ties with Washington officials. Dmitriev's meeting with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly set to take place in Miami on Saturday.