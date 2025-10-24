https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/ukraines-anti-russian-campaign-on-childrens-issue-has-nothing-to-do-with-truth--zakharova-1123007787.html

Ukraine’s Anti-Russian Campaign on ‘Children's Issue’ Has Nothing to Do With Truth – Zakharova

Various so-called "coalitions" are being created to promote anti-Russian narratives aimed at entrenching on the international stage a distorted image of Russia as a “terrorist,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

