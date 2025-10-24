International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/ukraines-anti-russian-campaign-on-childrens-issue-has-nothing-to-do-with-truth--zakharova-1123007787.html
Ukraine’s Anti-Russian Campaign on ‘Children's Issue’ Has Nothing to Do With Truth – Zakharova
Ukraine’s Anti-Russian Campaign on ‘Children's Issue’ Has Nothing to Do With Truth – Zakharova
Sputnik International
Various so-called "coalitions" are being created to promote anti-Russian narratives aimed at entrenching on the international stage a distorted image of Russia as a “terrorist,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2025-10-24T09:22+0000
2025-10-24T09:22+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
ukraine
melania trump
qatar
red cross
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg
Key points:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-is-doing-everything-possible-to-reunite-children-with-parents-amid-ukraine-crisis---mfa-spox-1122897838.html
russia
ukraine
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2523877c8fe52c8daea885bcf6c45c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine’s anti-russian campaign, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, russian narratives, international stage
ukraine’s anti-russian campaign, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, russian narratives, international stage

Ukraine’s Anti-Russian Campaign on ‘Children's Issue’ Has Nothing to Do With Truth – Zakharova

09:22 GMT 24.10.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Various so-called "coalitions" are being created to promote anti-Russian narratives aimed at entrenching on the international stage a distorted image of Russia as a “terrorist,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Key points:
US senators are now joining the effort as they reportedly prepare bills to label Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” over the alleged “abduction of Ukrainian children”
Russia views this as an attempt to undermine the dialogue that has taken shape between Russia and the US
To date, 122 children have been reunited with relatives in Ukraine or third countries, including 29 children returning to Russia. The reunifications are verified by the Red Cross, with Qatar and the Vatican serving as intermediaries
US First Lady Melania Trump recently joined this process, confirming that Russia shows willingness to provide objective and detailed information about the children
Thanks to cooperation between Russia and the US, seven minors have been reunited with their families in Ukraine, and one girl returned from Ukraine to her family in Russia on October 11
Russia proceeds from the assumption that the direct contact established with the US will not only help reunite more families, but also help inform the international community about the real situation
Fabricated stories about "20,000 abducted Ukrainian minors" and various "child return coalitions," as well as bills and resolutions hostile to Russia, have nothing to do with the truth or concern for children’s interest
These are Bucha-style fakes—heartbreaking stories and sensational headlines in Western media, even though neither the names of those allegedly killed in Bucha nor the list of “stolen children” will ever be provided
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
World
Russia is Doing Everything Possible to Reunite Children With Parents Amid Ukraine Crisis - MFA Spox
2 October, 09:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала