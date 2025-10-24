Ukraine’s Anti-Russian Campaign on ‘Children's Issue’ Has Nothing to Do With Truth – Zakharova
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov/
Subscribe
Various so-called "coalitions" are being created to promote anti-Russian narratives aimed at entrenching on the international stage a distorted image of Russia as a “terrorist,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Key points:
US senators are now joining the effort as they reportedly prepare bills to label Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” over the alleged “abduction of Ukrainian children”
Russia views this as an attempt to undermine the dialogue that has taken shape between Russia and the US
To date, 122 children have been reunited with relatives in Ukraine or third countries, including 29 children returning to Russia. The reunifications are verified by the Red Cross, with Qatar and the Vatican serving as intermediaries
US First Lady Melania Trump recently joined this process, confirming that Russia shows willingness to provide objective and detailed information about the children
Thanks to cooperation between Russia and the US, seven minors have been reunited with their families in Ukraine, and one girl returned from Ukraine to her family in Russia on October 11
Russia proceeds from the assumption that the direct contact established with the US will not only help reunite more families, but also help inform the international community about the real situation
Fabricated stories about "20,000 abducted Ukrainian minors" and various "child return coalitions," as well as bills and resolutions hostile to Russia, have nothing to do with the truth or concern for children’s interest
These are Bucha-style fakes—heartbreaking stories and sensational headlines in Western media, even though neither the names of those allegedly killed in Bucha nor the list of “stolen children” will ever be provided