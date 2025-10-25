https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/asean-must-unite-efforts-to-resist-external-pressure---malaysian-foreign-minister-1123015122.html
ASEAN Must Unite Efforts to Resist External Pressure - Malaysian Foreign Minister
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries should join forces to ensure their neutrality from outside influence, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told Sputnik.
"As you know, now there are a lot so-called unilateral platforms. So, we have to navigate ASEAN properly so that we maintain our neutrality. The window has become more narrow. So, we are set to put our hands together so that we do not succumb to any pressure for any side for that matter," the minister said. ASEAN summit events began in Kuala Lumpur on October 23, with the main program scheduled for October 26-28, when invited guests from major powers, including the United States and Brazil, are set to arrive. During the summit, the ASEAN community is expected to admit East Timor to its ranks. ASEAN members hope to see the signing of a peace declaration between Cambodia and Thailand.
KUALA LUMPUR (Sputnik)
"As you know, now there are a lot so-called unilateral platforms. So, we have to navigate ASEAN properly so that we maintain our neutrality. The window has become more narrow. So, we are set to put our hands together so that we do not succumb to any pressure for any side for that matter," the minister said.
ASEAN summit events began in Kuala Lumpur on October 23, with the main program scheduled for October 26-28, when invited guests from major powers, including the United States and Brazil, are set to arrive. During the summit, the ASEAN community
is expected to admit East Timor to its ranks. ASEAN members hope to see the signing of a peace declaration between Cambodia and Thailand.