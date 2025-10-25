https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/russia-yemen-develop-analysis-of-steps-of-cooperation-on-al-hiswa-power-plant---ambassador-1123012242.html

Russia, Yemen Develop Analysis of Steps of Cooperation on Al-Hiswa Power Plant - Ambassador

Russia and Yemen exchange engineering documentation and develop an analysis of the steps of cooperation on the Al-Hiswa thermal power plant, Russian Ambassador to Yemen Evgeny Kudrov told Sputnik.

"Al-Hiswa is still one of the main links of the energy infrastructure in the territory controlled by the internationally recognized government in Aden. The relevant ministries in Russia and Yemen are aware of the importance of this facility, and therefore analytical work is being carried out at the level of specialists from the two countries. In particular, there is an exchange of engineering documentation and joint work on the development and analysis of further steps of interaction," Kudrov said. This year, more than 20 students from Yemen have enrolled in Russian universities for free tuition under the government's quota for programs related to energy and engineering, Kudrov said.

