US Slaps Sanctions on Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro

The United States has imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his son Nicolas Petro, First Lady Veronica Alcocer and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has allowed drug cartels to flourish in the country, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday, further alleging that cocaine production levels had "exploded" under his presidency.The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that it was sanctioning Petro, his son Nicolas Petro, First Lady Veronica Alcocer and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti."Since President Gustavo Petro came to power, cocaine production in Colombia has exploded to record high rates, flooding the United States and poisoning Americans. President Petro has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity," Bessent said via X.Gustavo Petro defiantly responded to being placed on the US OFAC sanctions list, asserting he has never accepted mafia offers and maintains no financial interests in the United States."I have no accounts to freeze nor economic interests outside the country. My commitment is to the Colombian people."US President Donald Trump has taken action to protect the United States, Bessent said, further noting that Washington would not tolerate narcotics to be trafficked into the country."As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC," the Treasury added.
03:38 GMT 25.10.2025 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 25.10.2025)
