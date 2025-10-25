International
US Supports EU's Use of Russian Assets to Buy US Weapons for Ukraine - Reports
US Supports EU's Use of Russian Assets to Buy US Weapons for Ukraine - Reports
The United States supports the use by the European Union of Russia's frozen assets to buy US-made weapons for Ukraine, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing US officials.
US officials have reportedly informed their European counterparts that Washington supports the EU using Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine. The Trump administration has also held internal conversations about leveraging Russian state assets that remain blocked in US bank accounts to back Ukraine's military campaign, Reuters reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States supports the use by the European Union of Russia's frozen assets to buy US-made weapons for Ukraine, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing US officials.
US officials have reportedly informed their European counterparts that Washington supports the EU using Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine.
The Trump administration has also held internal conversations about leveraging Russian state assets that remain blocked in US bank accounts to back Ukraine's military campaign, Reuters reported.
