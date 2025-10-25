https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/uss-caribbean-buildup-war-on-drugs-or-monroe-doctrine-20-1123015474.html

US’s Caribbean Buildup: War on Drugs or Monroe Doctrine 2.0?

The ongoing buildup of US forces off the coast off Venezuela, including the deployment of the USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group to the region, is either posturing overkill, or an unmistakable sign that the US is planning regime change against President Maduro, says political analyst John Kavulich.

“Certainly when you look at the optics, several million tons of US military might, including the world’s largest aircraft carrier…basically off the coast of Venezuela, any rational human would say, ok, we must be there to replace the government of Venezuela,” Kavulich, president of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, told Sputnik. What’s the US’s goal? Kavulich speculates it has to do with demonstrating “muscularity,” and that whether it’s at the Pentagon or State Department, there probably isn’t “one clear goal at this time other than ‘we know it looks strong’.” How can regional countries defend themselves? The nations being pressured by the US, from Cuba and Venezuela to Nicaragua and now Colombia, could form regional alliances, Kavulich concedes, although their political and economic power are limited, and other nations may not be ready “to really come to the aid of these countries, because they have their own issues” with the US “that are more important than helping” these Latin American countries. Ultimately, Kavulich suspects that for Maduro and other US adversaries, “their only hope is that President Trump gets distracted from them towards something else,” whether it’s Gaza-Israel, Russia-Ukraine, or the week-long trip to Asia he’s just kicked off.

