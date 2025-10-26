https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/calls-for-ceasefire-in-ukraine-aim-to-buy-zelensky-time---lavrov-1123018861.html

Calls For Ceasefire in Ukraine Aim to Buy Zelensky Time - Lavrov

Calls For Ceasefire in Ukraine Aim to Buy Zelensky Time - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine are just an attempt to buy Volodymyr Zelensky some time again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. 26.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-26T16:44+0000

2025-10-26T16:44+0000

2025-10-26T16:59+0000

world

ukraine

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

donald trump

russia

european union (eu)

state department

white house

volodymyr zelensky

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_0:52:3066:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_bd21f2b2081518748594c356f5177a3e.jpg

“When we hear these calls for a ceasefire now, we understand that what they really want is simply to gain time again. And this logic — deeply rooted in Zelensky’s mind and consciousness — is absolutely clear to any objective observer,” the minister said.Russia has made its position on the territorial issue heard in many discussions regarding the Ukrainian peace process, notably at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meetings with other leaders, Sergey Lavrov said.The minister was asked by Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang about whether Russia's conditions for negotiations on Ukraine included flexibility on territorial matters, specifically when it came to parts of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporozhye that remain under Ukrainian armed control.The top Russian diplomat reiterated that the territories in question are historically Russian lands."The 'new' territories which you mentioned, they are not actually 'new' territories. They are historic Russian territories. Yes, after the Soviet Union disappeared, this was left inside the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic," Lavrov said.Russia does not want to interfere in internal US discussions on Ukraine, as the United States is already under "huge, unbelievable pressure" from Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.The initiative for a new summit meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is still there, Sergei Lavrov said.After Putin and Trump agreed to meet in Budapest, Lavrov had a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio."As I said, I heard that the State Department issued a communique saying that it was a good and productive phone conversation between Rubio and Lavrov. And it was so good that for the time being, we don't need any meetings," Lavrov said in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel.Therefore, the initiative for a meeting is still on the table, the Russian foreign minister added.Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that the topic of new negotiations and meetings had not been raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio since they last spoke on the phone on October 20.Lavrov said in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel that he did not want to press the United States on new contacts."After we talked with Marco Rubio regarding following up on the results of Alaska, he did not mention any new meetings or conversations. And I did not raise the issue, because the entire initiative was coming from the United States. And we would be ready to move as the Americans feel comfortable for themselves," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/russia-works-on-what-lavrov-rubio-discussed---deputy-foreign-head-1122995467.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, sergey lavrov, marco rubio, donald trump, russia, european union (eu), state department, white house, volodymyr zelensky