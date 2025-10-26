https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/calls-for-ceasefire-in-ukraine-aim-to-buy-zelensky-time---lavrov-1123018861.html
Calls For Ceasefire in Ukraine Aim to Buy Zelensky Time - Lavrov
Calls For Ceasefire in Ukraine Aim to Buy Zelensky Time - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine are just an attempt to buy Volodymyr Zelensky some time again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. 26.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-26T16:44+0000
2025-10-26T16:44+0000
2025-10-26T16:59+0000
world
ukraine
sergey lavrov
marco rubio
donald trump
russia
european union (eu)
state department
white house
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_0:52:3066:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_bd21f2b2081518748594c356f5177a3e.jpg
“When we hear these calls for a ceasefire now, we understand that what they really want is simply to gain time again. And this logic — deeply rooted in Zelensky’s mind and consciousness — is absolutely clear to any objective observer,” the minister said.Russia has made its position on the territorial issue heard in many discussions regarding the Ukrainian peace process, notably at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meetings with other leaders, Sergey Lavrov said.The minister was asked by Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang about whether Russia's conditions for negotiations on Ukraine included flexibility on territorial matters, specifically when it came to parts of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporozhye that remain under Ukrainian armed control.The top Russian diplomat reiterated that the territories in question are historically Russian lands."The 'new' territories which you mentioned, they are not actually 'new' territories. They are historic Russian territories. Yes, after the Soviet Union disappeared, this was left inside the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic," Lavrov said.Russia does not want to interfere in internal US discussions on Ukraine, as the United States is already under "huge, unbelievable pressure" from Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.The initiative for a new summit meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is still there, Sergei Lavrov said.After Putin and Trump agreed to meet in Budapest, Lavrov had a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio."As I said, I heard that the State Department issued a communique saying that it was a good and productive phone conversation between Rubio and Lavrov. And it was so good that for the time being, we don't need any meetings," Lavrov said in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel.Therefore, the initiative for a meeting is still on the table, the Russian foreign minister added.Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that the topic of new negotiations and meetings had not been raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio since they last spoke on the phone on October 20.Lavrov said in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel that he did not want to press the United States on new contacts."After we talked with Marco Rubio regarding following up on the results of Alaska, he did not mention any new meetings or conversations. And I did not raise the issue, because the entire initiative was coming from the United States. And we would be ready to move as the Americans feel comfortable for themselves," Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/russia-works-on-what-lavrov-rubio-discussed---deputy-foreign-head-1122995467.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_337:0:3066:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_64798993e965fbf09d0a1328fa6e0310.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, sergey lavrov, marco rubio, donald trump, russia, european union (eu), state department, white house, volodymyr zelensky
ukraine, sergey lavrov, marco rubio, donald trump, russia, european union (eu), state department, white house, volodymyr zelensky
Calls For Ceasefire in Ukraine Aim to Buy Zelensky Time - Lavrov
16:44 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 16:59 GMT 26.10.2025)
Calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine are just an attempt to buy Volodymyr Zelensky some time again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
“When we hear these calls for a ceasefire now, we understand that what they really want is simply to gain time again. And this logic — deeply rooted in Zelensky’s mind and consciousness — is absolutely clear to any objective observer,” the minister said.
Russia has made its position on the territorial issue heard in many discussions regarding the Ukrainian peace process, notably at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meetings with other leaders, Sergey Lavrov said.
The minister was asked by Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang about whether Russia's conditions for negotiations on Ukraine included flexibility on territorial matters, specifically when it came to parts of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporozhye that remain under Ukrainian armed control.
"Well, this is all reflected in many discussions. President Putin addressed this issue regularly when he was asked by journalists, or when he meets with [US] President [Donald] Trump, or with [Hungarian] Prime Minister [Viktor] Orban, Prime Minister [Robert] Fico, all those who are interested in talking to Russia, better understanding Russia's position, they always have a chance and opportunity to come and discuss whatever is of interest for them," Lavrov said.
The top Russian diplomat reiterated that the territories in question are historically Russian lands.
"The 'new' territories which you mentioned, they are not actually 'new' territories. They are historic Russian territories. Yes, after the Soviet Union disappeared, this was left inside the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic," Lavrov said.
Russia does not want to interfere in internal US discussions on Ukraine, as the United States is already under "huge, unbelievable pressure" from Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"From the diplomatic point of view, we don't want to interfere in their internal considerations. We don't want to create some discomfort for the United States, which is under huge, unbelievable pressure from the European 'hawks,' from Zelensky, and others who don't want to have any American-Russian cooperation on anything," Lavrov said in an interview with Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang.
The initiative for a new summit meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is still there, Sergei Lavrov said.
After Putin and Trump agreed to meet in Budapest, Lavrov had a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"As I said, I heard that the State Department issued a communique saying that it was a good and productive phone conversation between Rubio and Lavrov. And it was so good that for the time being, we don't need any meetings," Lavrov said in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel.
Therefore, the initiative for a meeting is still on the table, the Russian foreign minister added.
"The initiative is there, and we are polite people. And when we are invited, we say, yes, let's agree how and where and when. And when this invitation is canceled, as President Trump said yesterday in the White House. Later they said that 'cancel' means 'postpone.' It's up to those who initiated the process," Lavrov said.
Sergey Lavrov
said on Sunday that the topic of new negotiations and meetings had not been raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio since they last spoke on the phone on October 20.
Lavrov said in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel that he did not want to press the United States on new contacts.
"After we talked with Marco Rubio regarding following up on the results of Alaska, he did not mention any new meetings or conversations. And I did not raise the issue, because the entire initiative was coming from the United States. And we would be ready to move as the Americans feel comfortable for themselves," Lavrov said.