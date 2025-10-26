International
Joint Effort Forum Kicks Off in Moscow
Joint Effort Forum Kicks Off in Moscow
Sputnik International
The event is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of public diplomacy in Russia, and brings together more than 2,000 participants from over 60 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
“The presence of numerous foreign guests here is clear evidence that Russia truly has many good, reliable friends who share our values and seek to better understand how our country lives,” Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the participants. The forum focuses on cultural and scientific cooperation, achieving sovereignty, promoting sustainable development, and strengthening the global fight against neocolonialism and neo-Nazism. Participants include Russian and foreign diplomats, public figures, and journalists.
08:17 GMT 26.10.2025
The event is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of public diplomacy in Russia, and brings together more than 2,000 participants from over 60 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
“The presence of numerous foreign guests here is clear evidence that Russia truly has many good, reliable friends who share our values and seek to better understand how our country lives,” Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the participants.
The forum focuses on cultural and scientific cooperation, achieving sovereignty, promoting sustainable development, and strengthening the global fight against neocolonialism and neo-Nazism.
Participants include Russian and foreign diplomats, public figures, and journalists.
