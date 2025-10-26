International
New US Sanctions on Russia Harm Prospects for Restoration of Bilateral Relations - Kremlin
Sanctions announced by Washington this week harmed the prospects for reconciliation between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course, the actions that were taken this week were an unfriendly step. They really harmed the prospects for the restoration of our relations," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. At the same time, Washington's new sanctions are not a reason to abandon aspirations to restore relations between the two countries. On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries.
New US Sanctions on Russia Harm Prospects for Restoration of Bilateral Relations - Kremlin

11:04 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 26.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sanctions announced by Washington this week harmed the prospects for reconciliation between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course, the actions that were taken this week were an unfriendly step. They really harmed the prospects for the restoration of our relations," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
At the same time, Washington's new sanctions are not a reason to abandon aspirations to restore relations between the two countries.
"Our interests involve creation of good relations with all countries, including the US," Peskov added.
On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries.
