https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/new-us-sanctions-on-russia-harm-prospects-for-restoration-of-bilateral-relations---kremlin-1123017394.html
New US Sanctions on Russia Harm Prospects for Restoration of Bilateral Relations - Kremlin
New US Sanctions on Russia Harm Prospects for Restoration of Bilateral Relations - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Sanctions announced by Washington this week harmed the prospects for reconciliation between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2025-10-26T11:04+0000
2025-10-26T11:04+0000
2025-10-26T11:05+0000
world
sanctions
us
dmitry peskov
washington
russia
kremlin
moscow
relations
us-russia relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg
"Of course, the actions that were taken this week were an unfriendly step. They really harmed the prospects for the restoration of our relations," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. At the same time, Washington's new sanctions are not a reason to abandon aspirations to restore relations between the two countries. On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/new-oil-sanctions-on-russia-us-still-thinks-its-in-its-90s-era-unipolar-moment---its-not-1123009971.html
washington
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d11baf01af7028bbef9e7f05d8d7140.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new us sanctions, reconciliation between russia and the united states, restoration of bilateral relations
new us sanctions, reconciliation between russia and the united states, restoration of bilateral relations
New US Sanctions on Russia Harm Prospects for Restoration of Bilateral Relations - Kremlin
11:04 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 26.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sanctions announced by Washington this week harmed the prospects for reconciliation between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course, the actions that were taken this week were an unfriendly step. They really harmed the prospects for the restoration of our relations," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
At the same time, Washington's new sanctions
are not a reason to abandon aspirations to restore relations between the two countries.
"Our interests involve creation of good relations with all countries, including the US," Peskov added.
On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries.