New US Sanctions on Russia Harm Prospects for Restoration of Bilateral Relations - Kremlin

Sanctions announced by Washington this week harmed the prospects for reconciliation between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2025-10-26T11:04+0000

2025-10-26T11:04+0000

2025-10-26T11:05+0000

"Of course, the actions that were taken this week were an unfriendly step. They really harmed the prospects for the restoration of our relations," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. At the same time, Washington's new sanctions are not a reason to abandon aspirations to restore relations between the two countries. On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries.

