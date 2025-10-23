https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/us-sanctions-russias-energy-giants-to-nudge-india-and-china-towards-wests-costlier-crude-1123004492.html

US Sanctions Russia’s Energy Giants to Nudge India and China Towards West’s Costlier Crude

By freezing Rosneft and Lukoil’s US assets America is weaponizing its financial clout to “distort” global markets, believes energy geo-economics expert Dr. Hriday Sarma.

What is presented by the West as a move to ostensibly push Russia towards talks on ending the Ukraine conflict “conveniently serves the US’ long-term goal — pushing Asia’s largest consumers, India and China, away from discounted Russian crude, Dr. Hriday Sarma, a professional specializing in international affairs, told Sputnik.Sanctions Won’t Stop the Flow Sanctions are unlikely to break the Russia–India–China “energy corridor,” believes the analyst.Europe Pays the Price *US moves risk spiking EU costs for states still relying on Russian energy via intermediaries like India and Turkiye, noted the expert. He pointed to the fact that Brent crude has already jumped nearly 5% to $65.65 per barrel following the US announcement.The US, emphasized the analyst, risks punishing its allies, who will face spiking energy costs as American LNG is sold at a premium to boost its own profits.

