US Military May Miss Paychecks by November 15 - Treasury Secretary

US military personnel may miss paychecks by November 15 if the government shutdown continues, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

"I think we will be able to pay them beginning in November, but by Nov. 15 our troops and service members who are willing to risk their lives are not going to be able to get paid," Bessent told CBS News. US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said that the government shutdown could last until the end of November. The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon. US President Donald Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike.

