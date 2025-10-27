https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russias-burevestnik-missile-designed-to-bring-us-to-the-negotiating-table-veteran-dod-insider-1123024352.html

Russia’s Burevestnik Missile Designed to Bring US to the Negotiating Table: Veteran DoD Insider

The Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile is a formidable and “very threatening” weapon, “even more so if you had a number of these floating around indefinitely around the globe in a swarm configuration,” ex-senior DoD security policy analyst Michael Maloof told Sputnik. “The United States has nothing like it.”

The timing of the missile’s latest test is “meant to send a signal that if US-Russian negotiations cannot be resolved, this will be the alternative,” the veteran observer believes.“So the timing, I think, is psychological, but it also is signaling that there’s a new weapon in the quiver that is unprecedented and [against] which the United States does not have any defense,” he added.According to Maloof, the US has the technical means to pursue similar capabilities, but shouldn’t. Meanwhile, the gap between testing and deployment of the Burevestnik could give the two powers time to negotiate treaties on these and other strategic weapons.The standoff between Russia and the US makes no sense anyway, Maloof argues, pointing to the history of cooperation between the two countries going back to the 18th century and America's founding."I think that this is something that needs to be renewed, because there's just no rhyme or reason for this standoff that the neocons and the hawks want," he said, adding that this has been Trump's "overarching strategic thinking" and goal which, to date, he has proven unable to accomplish.

