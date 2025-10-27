https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/ukraines-accession-to-eu-will-not-happen-under-current-hungarian-government---szijjarto-1123024532.html
Ukraine's Accession to EU Will Not Happen Under Current Hungarian Government - Szijjarto
Ukraine's accession to EU will not take place under current Hungarian government, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"As long as I can be foreign minister and Viktor Orban is Prime Minister, you can be sure that negotiations on EU accession with Ukraine will not begin," Szijjarto said, speaking in the Hungarian parliament. Previously Ukraine's possible accession to the EU would have brought peace closer, but now it is dangerous for Europe, Szijjarto added. Ukraine's membership in the EU would mean a threat to the functioning of the European economy and the labor market, the minister said, adding that the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU have not yet begun because Hungary vetoed them.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's accession to EU will not take place under current Hungarian government, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"As long as I can be foreign minister and Viktor Orban is Prime Minister, you can be sure that negotiations on EU accession with Ukraine will not begin," Szijjarto said, speaking in the Hungarian parliament.
Previously Ukraine's possible accession to the EU
would have brought peace closer, but now it is dangerous for Europe, Szijjarto added.
"There was a time long ago and not for long when the start of negotiations on European integration with Ukraine could mean peace. But that is in the past. This is no longer the case today. Ukraine's accession to the European Union, even the beginning of substantive negotiations, now poses a danger to Europe, since Ukraine's membership in the EU will lead to war and take money away from Europeans," Szijjarto said.
Ukraine's membership in the EU would mean a threat to the functioning of the European economy and the labor market, the minister said, adding that the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU have not yet begun because Hungary vetoed them.