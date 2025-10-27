https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/ukraines-accession-to-eu-will-not-happen-under-current-hungarian-government---szijjarto-1123024532.html

Ukraine's Accession to EU Will Not Happen Under Current Hungarian Government - Szijjarto

Ukraine's accession to EU will not take place under current Hungarian government, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"As long as I can be foreign minister and Viktor Orban is Prime Minister, you can be sure that negotiations on EU accession with Ukraine will not begin," Szijjarto said, speaking in the Hungarian parliament. Previously Ukraine's possible accession to the EU would have brought peace closer, but now it is dangerous for Europe, Szijjarto added. Ukraine's membership in the EU would mean a threat to the functioning of the European economy and the labor market, the minister said, adding that the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU have not yet begun because Hungary vetoed them.

