https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/us-golden-dome-shows-use-of-outer-space-for-military-purpose---moscow-1123024236.html
US Golden Dome Shows Use of Outer Space for Military Purpose - Moscow
US Golden Dome Shows Use of Outer Space for Military Purpose - Moscow
Sputnik International
The US' Golden Dome project is an example of using outer space for military to ensure country's superiority, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Konstantin Vorontsov said on Monday.
2025-10-27T16:11+0000
2025-10-27T16:11+0000
2025-10-27T16:11+0000
world
sergei vorontsov
us
russia
military
space
warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:90:3072:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_574cec7291b04ca12c9696dfd90d6db6.jpg
"The US efforts on the Golden Dome project are a clear example of the use of outer space for warfare in order to ensure its dominance and superiority," Vorontsov said at the United Nations. Such actions pose serious risks to the long-term sustainability of peaceful space activities, and are fraught with a sharp destabilization of the situation and the arms race in outer space, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/us-seeks-golden-dome-radar-to-track-ballistic-hypersonic-cruise-missiles-simultaneously-1122554956.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a550fe5e74b258693ba2259ea4505387.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us golden dome, russian foreign ministry, department for non-proliferation and arms control, outer space for military purpos
us golden dome, russian foreign ministry, department for non-proliferation and arms control, outer space for military purpos
US Golden Dome Shows Use of Outer Space for Military Purpose - Moscow
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The US' Golden Dome project is an example of using outer space for military to ensure country's superiority, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Konstantin Vorontsov said on Monday.
"The US efforts on the Golden Dome project
are a clear example of the use of outer space for warfare in order to ensure its dominance and superiority," Vorontsov said at the United Nations.
Such actions pose serious risks to the long-term sustainability of peaceful space activities, and are fraught with a sharp destabilization of the situation and the arms race in outer space, he added.