US Golden Dome Shows Use of Outer Space for Military Purpose - Moscow

The US' Golden Dome project is an example of using outer space for military to ensure country's superiority, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Konstantin Vorontsov said on Monday.

"The US efforts on the Golden Dome project are a clear example of the use of outer space for warfare in order to ensure its dominance and superiority," Vorontsov said at the United Nations. Such actions pose serious risks to the long-term sustainability of peaceful space activities, and are fraught with a sharp destabilization of the situation and the arms race in outer space, he added.

