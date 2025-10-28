Building European Security Without Russia 'Unrealistic', Warns Hungary's Top Diplomat

"Our energy security is based on our honest and reliable energy cooperation with Russia. Our historical experience shows that this cooperation has always been reliable and effective. Therefore, we hope that our energy security will not be violated. We hope that the conversation between our Prime Minister and the President of the United States in the second half of next week will also be successful from this point of view," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.