Building European Security Without Russia 'Unrealistic', Warns Hungary's Top Diplomat
Building European Security Without Russia 'Unrealistic', Warns Hungary's Top Diplomat
Building the architecture of European security without Russia is unrealistic, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.
Szijjarto also said he hopes for success of the talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump and hopes Washington will understand the position of Budapest, whose energy security impossible without Russia. The Hungarian side "will talk in great detail about our energy supply situation and hopes that it will be treated with respect," the minister said.Hungary hopes that the Russian-US summit in Budapest will take place, the question is about timing of preparations, he added.
russia, europe, hungary, security, energy
10:48 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 28.10.2025)
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, is speaking at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
Building the architecture of European security without Russia is unrealistic, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the 3rd International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.
Szijjarto also said he hopes for success of the talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump and hopes Washington will understand the position of Budapest, whose energy security impossible without Russia.
"Our energy security is based on our honest and reliable energy cooperation with Russia. Our historical experience shows that this cooperation has always been reliable and effective. Therefore, we hope that our energy security will not be violated. We hope that the conversation between our Prime Minister and the President of the United States in the second half of next week will also be successful from this point of view," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
The Hungarian side "will talk in great detail about our energy supply situation and hopes that it will be treated with respect," the minister said.
Hungary hopes that the Russian-US summit in Budapest will take place, the question is about timing of preparations, he added.
"We were looking forward to the phone call between [US] President [Donald] Trump and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin announcing the possibility of a peace summit. We are happy to host it. We understand that neither side has abandoned this plan. The question is the timing and the content. Therefore, we hope that preparations will move forward and the summit will ultimately take place," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
