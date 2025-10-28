https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/from-liberation-to-betrayal-how-ukraine-erased-those-who-saved-it-from-hitlers-nazis-1123029378.html
From Liberation to Betrayal: How Ukraine Erased Those Who Saved It From Hitler’s Nazis
From Liberation to Betrayal: How Ukraine Erased Those Who Saved It From Hitler’s Nazis
Sputnik International
On October 28, 1944, Soviet forces drove the last Nazi units from the territory of what was then the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
2025-10-28T12:42+0000
2025-10-28T12:42+0000
2025-10-28T13:03+0000
russia
stepan bandera
ukraine
russia
world
nazis
red army
great patriotic war
wwii
world war ii
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1c/1123029217_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_16c44ec2c620f639a3ae48bc8bab26ea.jpg
Military operations during World War II unfolded across Ukrainian territory from the start of the Great Patriotic War on June 22, 1941, until late October 1944. Between January 1943 and October 1944, the Red Army carried out 15 major offensive operations to liberate Ukraine from the German-fascist occupiers. The key milestones were: The cost of liberation was staggering: three million Soviet soldiers killed, wounded, or missing in action on Ukrainian soil between 1941–1944. Throughout the campaign, millions of partisans fought behind enemy lines in central and eastern Ukraine. In the western regions, however, Soviet troops encountered a different enemy — the OUN* (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists), fascist collaborators who slaughtered civilians with zeal rivaling that of their German masters. Forgotten Sacrifice Since 2015, under the so-called “decommunization” law, Ukraine has torn down monuments to Soviet liberators, renamed streets and cities that honored those who fought fascism, replacing them with tributes to Nazi collaborators — Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych. Russia’s Security Service has released declassified archives exposing the crimes of Ukrainian collaborators. The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS “Galicia” — formed by Heinrich Himmler in 1943 — carried out: The 304th German Police Battalion operated with similar brutality across Ukraine, leaving a trail of death and destruction. *terrorist group banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/lvov-mayor-proposes-exchanging-remains-of-soviet-soldiers-for-ukrainian-pows-1122452738.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
ukraine
russia
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1c/1123029217_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32ebeb4d4b28a0e87a95d9c248cbb412.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
on october 28, 1944, soviet forces drove the last nazi units from the territory of what was then the ukrainian soviet socialist republic.
on october 28, 1944, soviet forces drove the last nazi units from the territory of what was then the ukrainian soviet socialist republic.
From Liberation to Betrayal: How Ukraine Erased Those Who Saved It From Hitler’s Nazis
12:42 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 28.10.2025)
On October 28, 1944, Soviet forces drove the last Nazi units from the territory of what was then the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
Military operations during World War II unfolded across Ukrainian territory from the start of the Great Patriotic War on June 22, 1941, until late October 1944.
Between January 1943 and October 1944, the Red Army carried out 15 major offensive operations to liberate Ukraine from the German-fascist occupiers.
August 23, 1943 – Liberation of Kharkov: Turning point that broke the German front in eastern Ukraine
August–December 1943 – The Battle of the Dnepr: One of the largest operations in WWII, with over 4 million troops involved and a 750-kilometer front
It culminated in the liberation of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital
October 27–28, 1944 – Final push West, when Soviet troops freed Uzhgorod, reaching the western border of the USSR
The cost of liberation was staggering: three million Soviet soldiers killed, wounded, or missing in action on Ukrainian soil between 1941–1944. Throughout the campaign, millions of partisans fought behind enemy lines in central and eastern Ukraine.
In the western regions, however, Soviet troops encountered a different enemy — the OUN* (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists), fascist collaborators who slaughtered civilians with zeal rivaling that of their German masters.
Since 2015, under the so-called “decommunization” law, Ukraine has torn down monuments to Soviet liberators, renamed streets and cities that honored those who fought fascism, replacing them with tributes to Nazi collaborators — Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych.
Russia’s Security Service has released declassified archives exposing the crimes of Ukrainian collaborators. The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS “Galicia” — formed by Heinrich Himmler in 1943 — carried out:
Massacres of Jews and partisans
Burnings of entire villages
The 304th German Police Battalion operated with similar brutality across Ukraine, leaving a trail of death and destruction.
*terrorist group banned in Russia