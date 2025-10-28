https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/money-pours-into-chinas-robotics-sector-as-commercialization-speeds-up-1123026638.html

Money Pours Into China’s Robotics Sector as Commercialization Speeds Up

China's humanoid robot sector is drawing fresh capital and accelerating toward commercialization, with multiple funding rounds and strong early sales signaling growing investor confidence, industry insiders said.

Beijing-based humanoid robotics company Noetix Robotics announced that it had completed 300 million yuan ($42 million) in Pre-B financing led by FG Venture, with co-investors such as Vertex Ventures, CRRC Beijing Transformation and Upgrading Fund Management Co, OR Capital and Everpine Capital, the Shanghai Securities News reported.Recent financing activities in China's robotics industry, particularly in the field of embodied intelligence, have garnered significant attention from investors and industry experts. A series of investment deals and collaborations indicate a long-term bullish outlook on China's humanoid robotics sector, according to industry analysts.Currently, humanoid robots in China are mostly deployed in the entertainment, education and exhibition sectors, but companies and investors are betting that broader commercial and industrial use cases will emerge as hardware matures and software and deployment ecosystems evolve, said Noetix Robotics founder Jiang Zheyuan.The financing momentum extends beyond start-ups. In September, Infini Capital's high‑tech fund provided UBTECH - often billed as the country's first publicly listed humanoid-robot company - with a strategic financing facility totaling $1 billion, including allocations for placements, convertible bond subscriptions and cash-draw rights, the Securities Times reported.UBTECH has positioned its Walker S industrial humanoid series for factory training. The company has formed partnerships with leading companies in new-energy vehicles, 3C manufacturing, and smart logistics, including BYD, Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, Geely, FAW-Volkswagen Qingdao, Audi FAW, BAIC New Energy, Foxconn, and SF Express, said the Securities Times report.Data from a venture capital database and business information services provider IT Juzi showed that in the first nine months of this year, 610 nvestment deals were recorded in the field of embodied intelligence, totaling 50 billion yuan in financing - up 2.5 times from the same period last year. Notably, the pace of investment accelerated in the second half of the year, with 243 deals in the third quarter alone, a year-on-year increase of 102 percent, financial media outlet 36Kr reported.Recent financing activities in China's robotics industry, particularly in the field of embodied intelligence, have garnered significant attention from investors and industry experts. A series of investment deals and collaborations indicate a long-term bullish outlook on China's humanoid robotics sector, according to industry analysts.This year, the robotics industry, especially the embodied intelligence segment, has experienced an unprecedented capital boom, with substantial growth in financing scale. However, this surge also brings potential risks, such as valuation bubbles and difficulties in commercialization, Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.The ability to achieve stable cash flows and large-scale applications will become a key dividing line for companies to improve their mass production capabilities, Wang said, noting that while leading robotics companies are benefiting from substantial funding and industrial resources, smaller firms and those lacking the ability to commercialize their products may face significant risks.Despite these challenges, Wang noted that the enthusiasm for investment in humanoid robotics reflects a broader trend of technological advancement and market potential. As the industry continues to evolve, stakeholders will need to navigate the complexities of rapid growth while addressing the risks associated with valuation and commercialization.Observers pointed to technological advances, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), improved supply‑chain resilience and growing cross‑industry demand as drivers of the recent surge. Humanoid robots, representing the advanced form of embodied intelligence, are at a critical stage of technological acceleration and industrialization, Zhong Xiangyun, a humanoid robot industry observer, told the Global Times on Sunday.This article was originally published by the Global Times.

