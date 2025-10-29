Putin Praises Burevestnik's 'Undeniable Advantages'
11:41 GMT 29.10.2025 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 29.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankTrial launch of Russian cruise missile with nuclear powered engine 9M730 Burevestnik (NATO reporting name: SSC-X-9 Skyfall)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry/
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin visited the P.V. Mandryk Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow.
The Burevestnik has undeniable advantages, and Russia can be proud of the achievements of its scientists and specialists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Nuclear technologies used in the Burevestnik cruise missile will be applied in the lunar program, he added.
"We will be able to use it in the national economy, we will be able to use it in the future when solving problems of energy supply in the Arctic, we will use it in the lunar program," Putin said at a meeting with soldiers fighting in the special military operation who are currently undergoing treatment.
Electronics used in the Burevestnik are already being used in space programs, the president added.
On the Course of the Special Military Operation
The situation in the zone of the special military operation is unfolding favorably for Russia
Russia is currently ensuring its security in the zone of the operation for the long term
Everyone on the front line is acting heroically
In Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the enemy is blocked and surrounded
Ukraine's political leadership must make decisions regarding the fate of its citizens who are surrounded
Russian troops have no objection to allowing media, including Ukrainian and foreign outlets, into the encircled areas
Russia is concerned that there could be provocations from the Ukrainian side while media are in the area where encircled Ukrainian troops are located