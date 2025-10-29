https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/mexican-president-slams-us-strikes-summons-ambassador-for-consultations-1123030683.html
Mexican President Slams US Strikes, Summons Ambassador for Consultations
"This is important. Today, I explained this position to the secretary of the navy and the secretary of foreign affairs so that these issues can be addressed jointly, because, as you know, we want all international treaties to be respected and we disagree with the manner in which these attacks are being carried out. Therefore, I requested that, within the framework of the security agreement we have with the United States, the ambassador be summoned and this situation be addressed separately," Sheinbaum said on Tuesday. On Tuesday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that on October 27, the Pentagon had carried out three strikes against four alleged narco-vessels sailing in the Eastern Pacific. The attack left 14 individuals dead, and one survivor. This is the 13th confirmed strike conducted by the Pentagon on vessels allegedly carrying narcotics since early September. Overall, 14 alleged narco-vessels have been destroyed and 57 people have been killed. Only three individuals have survived the series of attacks. In recent months, the Pentagon has been increasing the number of naval, air, and land assets deployed throughout the US Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM) area of authority, which oversees all operations in Central and South America. The deployment is part of a major operation to combat drug trafficking and terrorism, according to Washington.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized US strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea and summoned the US ambassador for clarification.
"This is important. Today, I explained this position to the secretary of the navy and the secretary of foreign affairs so that these issues can be addressed jointly, because, as you know, we want all international treaties to be respected and we disagree with the manner in which these attacks are being carried out
. Therefore, I requested that, within the framework of the security agreement we have with the United States, the ambassador be summoned and this situation be addressed separately," Sheinbaum said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that on October 27, the Pentagon had carried out three strikes against four alleged narco-vessels sailing in the Eastern Pacific. The attack left 14 individuals dead, and one survivor.
This is the 13th confirmed strike conducted by the Pentagon on vessels allegedly carrying narcotics since early September. Overall, 14 alleged narco-vessels have been destroyed and 57 people have been killed. Only three individuals have survived the series of attacks.
In recent months, the Pentagon has been increasing the number of naval, air, and land assets deployed throughout the US Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM) area of authority, which oversees all operations in Central and South America. The deployment is part of a major operation to combat drug trafficking and terrorism, according to Washington.