https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/pepe-escobar-how-asean-keeps-its-centrality-between-china--us-1123037794.html

Pepe Escobar: How ASEAN Keeps Its Centrality Between China & US

Pepe Escobar: How ASEAN Keeps Its Centrality Between China & US

Sputnik International

ASEAN is quite a delicate geopolitical entity: gracious, polite and consensual but at the same time, always privileging its “centrality”. The collective 11 Southeast Asians (East Timor is the new member) are very serious global players - with a GDP of $3.8 trillion, and constantly rising.

2025-10-29T13:08+0000

2025-10-29T13:08+0000

2025-10-30T11:13+0000

analysis

donald trump

pepe escobar

china

vietnam

kuala lumpur

asean

european union (eu)

the united nations (un)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1b/1123019729_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_63ac7871e6fb53794e4e8034ada11254.jpg

On a personal level, when I decided to move from the West to Asia, in 1994, I chose Southeast Asia: then, it was imperative to follow the Asian “tigers” – or flock of geese – with the Big Goose, China, flying right behind them.Kishore Mahbubani, the former Singapore ambassador to the UN and dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, has been the paramount analyst of ASEAN over the years, including in his must-read The ASEAN Miracle. There was never a miracle: it was a matter of hard work and combined geopolitical/geoeconomic savvy.As chair of ASEAN in 2025, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim – one of the most capable diplomats on the planet – had a very tough job; to conduct a smooth, well balanced and productive summit in Kuala Lumpur projecting that notorious ASEAN unity while significantly advancing trade and cooperation within ASEAN and with external partners.He did pull it off – riding the Trump tariff blitzkrieg with flying colors.The decades-long border problem between these two ASEAN neighbors is virtually intractable: it focuses over different interpretations of colonial-era maps, and how and where to settle everything. Thailand does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That’s Cambodia’s preference. Thailand wants a bilateral deal through a Joint Boundary Commission.Cunning Ways to “Diversity” From ChinaTrump came and went, but the meat of the matter remains what’s cookin’ between ASEAN and China – the group’s number one trade partner: bilateral trade last year reached $771 billion.Both China and ASEAN are key players in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) – the top trading bloc on the planet, covering 30% of global GDP. Anwar hosted an RCEP summit the day before they signed an upgrade to their wide-ranging free trade agremment, with emphasis on digital and green economy.Cut to the 28th ASEAN + 3 summit, part of the Kuala Lumpur proceedings. Chinese Premier Li Qiang was adamant on the need to strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, as cooperation between ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea continues to deepen – in industrial and supply chains. Beijing once again stressed the need to “safeguard the multilateral trading system.”Russia was also a key presence in Kuala Lumpur, as part of the East Asia summit. Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk emphasized Moscow’s growing partnership with ASEAN in nuclear technology, logistics and of course trade. It’s not by accident that in every forum in Russia, President Putin stresses that the fastest growing regions in the world right now are Africa and Southeast Asia. Hence ASEAN’s centrality in the Russian “pivot to Asia”.In the Kuala Lumpur corridors, in bilateral and multilateral discussions, of course the main theme had to be the Trump tariff tantrum and its deeply disturbing effects on supply chains. But, as a Thai entrepreneur observed, it was also clear that small and medium-sized companies across ASEAN are starting to regroup.The garment sector all across ASEAN was severely punished. Trump tariff blitzkrieg imposed 19% on nearly all of Malaysia’s exports to the US. That’s among the lowest rates in ASEAN – roughly the same with Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia. Yet with Laos and Myanmar it was much worse: 40%. Add to it an American obsession with trans-shipment – as in the rerouting of made in China products via ASEAN, also to be mercilessly tariffed.So one of the solutions for loads of manufacturers is to “diversify” from China. That’s a tricky proposition – very well explained in this analysis when it comes to booming Vietnam, which expects to grow by a whopping 10% next year.The numbers tell a fascinating story. China exports over $150 billion a year to Vietnam and imports $97 billion. That means that China’s capacity to absorb Made in Vietnam goods is now at over 82% of the US market, and imports from Vietnam keep growing. Vietnam won’t do anything to alienate China.Moreover, China already has a nearly $60 billion trade surplus with Vietnam – and counting, while its labor costs remain lower than in the US, the EU and Japan. China's exports to Vietnam are most of all high-quality, low-cost goods, many processed in Vietnam before being exported to the US and the EU.So China's supply chain is the absolute key factor when it comes to Vietnam's trade surplus with both the US and the EU. The bottom line: for Hanoi, the Chinese market is way more essential than the US market.All Aboard the Yuanization High-Speed TrainAnd that brings us to the fundamental theme discreetly but enthusiastically discussed in Kuala Lumpur – and beyond: the renewed drive for the Yuanization of Planet Earth.Everyone – ASEAN +3, RCEP – is fully aware that the People's Bank of China announced the full connection of its yuan digital cross-border settlement system to the ASEAN 11 plus 6 nations in West Asia, discreetly byapassing the US dollar.CIPS has already processed ¥52 trillion (roughly $7 trillion) in settlements overall, overtaking clumsy SWIFT in several ultra-strategic connectivity corridors. For example, 95% of Russia-China trade – and counting - is now settled in their own currencies.Of course there are problems. The digital yuan may not be an all-around solution – yet – because there’s no liquidity. It is rarely available outside Hong Kong.Yet a lot of players trying to escape the threats and tariff tantrum tsunamis will start to pay serious attention. Digital yuan settlements take a matter of only 7 to 8 seconds. Moreover, they allow for transaction tracking and automated enforcement of anti-money laundering laws. Compare it to archaic SWIFT – where delays of up to 5 days are practically the norm.Last year, the volume of yuan settlements across six ASEAN nations, including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, reached 5.8 trillion yuan - 120% more than in 2021.The digital yuan was key in New Silk Roads/Belt and Road Inititave (BRI) projects across ASEAN such as the China-Laos high-speed railway and the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway - combined with the Beidou navigation system and quantum communication technologies. That’s the Chinese Digital Silk Road in effect – with the digital yuan arguably working as the top strategic BRI tool.So, in a nutshell, China is already creating a loop of yuan payments across Southeast Asia; and at the same time is officially rewiring its massive financial system to trade globally bypassing the US dollar. No wonder the Empire of Chaos has gone berserk.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/russia-sees-aseans-crucial-role-in-regional-architecture---myanmar-finance-minister-1122726892.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/asean-must-unite-efforts-to-resist-external-pressure---malaysian-foreign-minister-1123015122.html

china

vietnam

kuala lumpur

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

asean, china, united states, southeast asia, geopolitics, pepe escobar, anwar ibrahim, malaysia, trump tariffs, rcep, belt and road initiative, digital yuan, yuanization, cips, trade war, asean centrality, asean summit, asean china relations, asean us relations, vietnam economy, supply chains, yuan settlements, kuala lumpur summit, east asia, russia asean relations, brics, de-dollarization, global trade, southeast asian economy, digital silk road