https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/putin-calls-out-zelensky-over-ukraines-trapped-troops-sends-warning-to-west-1123033639.html

Putin Calls Out Zelensky Over Ukraine's Trapped Troops, Sends Warning to West

Putin Calls Out Zelensky Over Ukraine's Trapped Troops, Sends Warning to West

Sputnik International

Putin is pressing Zelensky to decide the fate of his encircled troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), aiming to stop him from deceiving his own people and Western leaders, expert Yuri Knutov told Sputnik

2025-10-29T16:39+0000

2025-10-29T16:39+0000

2025-10-29T16:39+0000

analysis

burevestnik

ukraine

vladimir putin

russia

donald trump

tomahawk

poseidon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d297b1e7d6ac8d1210f37bd62548d70.jpg

Vladimir Putin is pressing Volodymyr Zelensky to decide the fate of his encircled troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), aiming to stop him from deceiving his own people and Western leaders, veteran Russian military expert Yuri Knutov told Sputnik. That is why Russia’s president said that Ukrainian and foreign journalists could be allowed into the encircled areas under certain conditions. However, one can expect Zelensky to stick to his last-stand logic, notes the pundit. Putin is also sending a signal to the US: Russia will respond harshly if pressure on the country continues. The US will take note of this message, but for America the situation is transactional — selling weapons, making billions, Knutov notes. European hawks can be expected to “downplay Ukraine’s losses and insist the towns are strategically unimportant, while continuing to support Zelensky politically.” Putin’s tough warning Burevestnik missile The Russian leader framed his message by pointing out the unique advantages of Russia’s nuclear-armed cruise missile Burevestnik. • The missile that has completed tests and will now enter serial production • Can take out integrated air defense and missile defense systems like “Iron Dome” • Implied average speed around 1,000 km/h • Stealth technology to reduce detectability Putin suggested this explains why Trump was reluctant to send Tomahawks to Ukraine — training and logistics take months, and their deployment could be seen as a casus belli, underscores the expert. Poseidon system The Russian leader also cited successful tests of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle, fueled by nuclear power - essentially a nuclear-powered torpedo with a nuclear warhead. • Can travel thousands of kilometers underwater • On final leg reportedly reaches speeds of 120 km/h • Can operate to depths of a kilometer • Can target enemy carrier strike groups and naval bases Putin also warned that, with much of the US population and infrastructure along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, a Poseidon strike near a coastal military or naval base could trigger a tsunami racing up river estuaries, wreaking havoc on installations and nearby cities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/burevestnik-has-undeniable-advantages---putin-1123032300.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/putin-russia-successfully-tested-poseidon-underwater-vehicle-1123032815.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, russia, ukraine, zelensky, trump