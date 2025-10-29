https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/trump-reiterates-his-belief-that-ukraine-conflict-will-get-done-1123031274.html
US President Donald Trump said that he has settled eight conflicts and believes that the end of the one in Ukraine "is coming."
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believes that the Ukraine conflict "will get done."
"The only one [conflict] I did not [solve] is Russia-Ukraine. But that will get done too. That will get done. I thought that was going to be an easy one because of my relationship with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. It turned out to be a little different. But I think it will get done," Trump told the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea.
Moreover, he added that the conflict "would have never started" if he was president at that time.
Russia hopes that Trump wants sustainable peace in Ukraine and does not seek to create conditions for supplying weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier.
Last week, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that Trump's efforts on the Ukraine settlement are not in vain.
the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea Trump also said that he hopes that his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will end with a deal that would be "good" for both countries.
"President Xi of China is coming here tomorrow, and we are going to be, I hope, making a deal. I think we are going to have a deal. I think it will be a good deal for both. And that is really a great result. You know, that is better than fighting and going through all sorts of problems," Trump pointed out.
The US President will meet with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Busan on Wednesday.
The US-South Korean trade deal is going to be finalized "very soon, like in moments or very shortly thereafter."
"Our deal with the Republic of Korea will be finalized very soon, like in moments or very shortly thereafter," Trump said.