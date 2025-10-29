https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/trump-reiterates-his-belief-that-ukraine-conflict-will-get-done-1123031274.html

Trump Reiterates His Belief That Ukraine Conflict 'Will Get Done'

US President Donald Trump said that he has settled eight conflicts and believes that the end of the one in Ukraine "is coming."

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believes that the Ukraine conflict "will get done." Moreover, he added that the conflict "would have never started" if he was president at that time. Russia hopes that Trump wants sustainable peace in Ukraine and does not seek to create conditions for supplying weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier. Last week, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that Trump's efforts on the Ukraine settlement are not in vain.the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea Trump also said that he hopes that his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will end with a deal that would be "good" for both countries.The US President will meet with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Busan on Wednesday.The US-South Korean trade deal is going to be finalized "very soon, like in moments or very shortly thereafter."

