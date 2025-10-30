International
Russia's Burevestnik & Poseidon Are Guarantees Against World War III—Military Analyst
Russia’s Burevestnik & Poseidon Are Guarantees Against World War III—Military Analyst
Russia's Burevestnik missile and Poseidon torpedo are fundamentally new strategic nuclear-weapon delivery systems that guarantee peace and stability for humankind, says military analyst Igor Korotchenko.
Both Burevestnik and Poseidon have virtually unlimited range, enabling strikes along trajectories that pass over both the North and South Poles, Igor Korotchenko, who is also editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine and Director of the Center for analysis of world arms trade, tells Sputnik.They lend Russian strategic nuclear forces “qualitatively new capabilities, which will largely nullify the system of global missile defense touted by Trump as the Golden Dome,” emphasizes the expert. According to Korotchenko, ensuring the strategic invulnerability of the North American continent will not be possible for Trump or subsequent American presidents, “thanks in part to these new weapon systems.” The world should applaud Russia's nuclear triad—"a “guarantee that WW III will not occur,” he stresses.
Russia’s Burevestnik & Poseidon Are Guarantees Against World War III—Military Analyst

Svetlana Ekimenko
Russia's Burevestnik missile and Poseidon torpedo are fundamentally new strategic nuclear-weapon delivery systems that guarantee peace and stability for humankind, says military analyst Igor Korotchenko.
Both Burevestnik and Poseidon have virtually unlimited range, enabling strikes along trajectories that pass over both the North and South Poles, Igor Korotchenko, who is also editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine and Director of the Center for analysis of world arms trade, tells Sputnik.
"Consequently, the US and other NATO nuclear countries, such as the UK and France, become more vulnerable in any conflict," he notes.
They lend Russian strategic nuclear forces "qualitatively new capabilities, which will largely nullify the system of global missile defense touted by Trump as the Golden Dome," emphasizes the expert.
According to Korotchenko, ensuring the strategic invulnerability of the North American continent will not be possible for Trump or subsequent American presidents, "thanks in part to these new weapon systems."
The world should applaud Russia's nuclear triad—"a "guarantee that WW III will not occur," he stresses.
