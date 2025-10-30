https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russias-burevestnik--poseidon-are-guarantees-against-world-war-iiimilitary-analyst-1123039558.html
Russia’s Burevestnik & Poseidon Are Guarantees Against World War III—Military Analyst
Russia’s Burevestnik & Poseidon Are Guarantees Against World War III—Military Analyst
Sputnik International
Russia's Burevestnik missile and Poseidon torpedo are fundamentally new strategic nuclear-weapon delivery systems that guarantee peace and stability for humankind, says military analyst Igor Korotchenko.
2025-10-30T14:17+0000
2025-10-30T14:17+0000
2025-10-30T14:17+0000
analysis
russia
us
donald trump
poseidon
burevestnik
nato
military & intelligence
nuclear triad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752040_0:15:2133:1215_1920x0_80_0_0_c7de0437333398a911ae17002e0dcf02.jpg
Both Burevestnik and Poseidon have virtually unlimited range, enabling strikes along trajectories that pass over both the North and South Poles, Igor Korotchenko, who is also editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine and Director of the Center for analysis of world arms trade, tells Sputnik.They lend Russian strategic nuclear forces “qualitatively new capabilities, which will largely nullify the system of global missile defense touted by Trump as the Golden Dome,” emphasizes the expert. According to Korotchenko, ensuring the strategic invulnerability of the North American continent will not be possible for Trump or subsequent American presidents, “thanks in part to these new weapon systems.” The world should applaud Russia's nuclear triad—"a “guarantee that WW III will not occur,” he stresses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/burevestnik-and-poseidon-have-changed-the-balance-of-power--military-expert-1123033909.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752040_247:0:1887:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_23061e9d00a225ea92148581f951b9a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia’s burevestnik, poseidon a guarantee against world war iii, burevestnik, poseidon, nuclear-powered weapons, russia has unveiled new generation weapons, russian president valdimir putin, ukraine conflict, nato, strategic balance of power, startegic nuclear weapons, russian defense capabilities
russia’s burevestnik, poseidon a guarantee against world war iii, burevestnik, poseidon, nuclear-powered weapons, russia has unveiled new generation weapons, russian president valdimir putin, ukraine conflict, nato, strategic balance of power, startegic nuclear weapons, russian defense capabilities
Russia’s Burevestnik & Poseidon Are Guarantees Against World War III—Military Analyst
Russia's Burevestnik missile and Poseidon torpedo are fundamentally new strategic nuclear-weapon delivery systems that guarantee peace and stability for humankind, says military analyst Igor Korotchenko.
Both Burevestnik and Poseidon
have virtually unlimited range, enabling strikes along trajectories that pass over both the North and South Poles, Igor Korotchenko
, who is also editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine and Director of the Center for analysis of world arms trade, tells Sputnik.
“Consequently, the US and other NATO nuclear countries, such as the UK and France, become more vulnerable in any conflict,” he notes.
They lend Russian strategic nuclear forces “qualitatively new capabilities, which will largely nullify the system of global missile defense touted by Trump as the Golden Dome,” emphasizes the expert.
According to Korotchenko, ensuring the strategic invulnerability of the North American continent will not be possible for Trump or subsequent American presidents, “thanks in part to these new weapon systems.”
The world should applaud Russia's nuclear triad
—"a “guarantee that WW III will not occur,” he stresses.